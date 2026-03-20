Inspectorate fines Best Price for violating business license for trying to sell cars | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs, under the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), took enforcement action on Friday in connection with the illegal sale and display of vehicles outside the Best Price department store on Bush Road.

The business had placed three vehicles in front of its establishment with clear “for sale” signs attached to them. Balloons had also been added to promote the sale, creating the appearance of a public vehicle sales activity.

The Inspectorate determined that the activity was in violation of the business’s license conditions, as the company was not authorized under its current license to engage in that type of sales activity. In addition, the business had not obtained any required permission from the Ministry or from the Minister to conduct such an operation.

As a result, the business was ordered to immediately remove the vehicles from display and was issued a fine for the violation. A follow-up investigation will now be conducted to determine how the vehicles were acquired and imported into St. Maarten.

The enforcement action forms part of the Inspectorate’s responsibility to ensure that businesses operate within the scope of their approved licenses and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/inspectorate-fines-best-price-for-violating-business-license-for-trying-to-sell-cars