InterCaribbean Airlines launches new Barbados–St. Maarten route expansion | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–InterCaribbean Airways is expanding its regional network with the introduction of new services that will strengthen air connectivity to St. Maarten and across the wider Caribbean beginning March 8, 2026.

Among the additions is a new route between Barbados (BGI) and St. Maarten, which will operate twice weekly on Sundays and Wednesdays. The airline indicated that this service is expected to expand in the near future as demand grows.

The launch of the Barbados–St. Maarten route forms part of a broader network expansion by the Turks and Caicos-based carrier aimed at improving regional connections and travel options between Caribbean destinations.

Also beginning March 8, InterCaribbean will introduce service between Barbados and Port of Spain, Trinidad (POS). The route will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This Barbados–Trinidad service is expected to compete with Caribbean Airlines, which currently operates approximately 20 weekly flights between the two destinations. The route is considered one of the more active regional connections, with LIAT Air also expected to enter the market in July with plans to operate two weekly flights.

InterCaribbean will operate the Barbados–Trinidad route using its ATR 42-500 aircraft.

Further expansion will follow on March 9 when the airline launches flights from Barbados to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. This service will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On the same day, InterCaribbean will also begin flights from Barbados to Georgetown’s Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL) in Guyana, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

With the addition of Ogle, the airport will become InterCaribbean’s second destination in Guyana, complementing its existing service to Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Regional connectivity involving St. Maarten will receive another boost on March 12 when InterCaribbean launches service between Tortola and St. Maarten. This route will operate twice weekly with flights scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also continue its existing service between Providenciales (PLS) in the Turks and Caicos Islands and Barbados, maintaining three weekly flights.

InterCaribbean Airways began operations in the Turks and Caicos Islands and has expanded steadily throughout the Caribbean. The airline now operates key hubs in Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands as it continues to grow its regional network.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/intercaribbean-airlines-launches-new-barbados-st-maarten-route-expansion