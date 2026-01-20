International media exchange at USM blends culture, coursework, and creative production | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM) today welcomed six Erasmus+ exchange students and three coordinators from Bavaria, Germany, launching a three-week academic and cultural exchange centered on media, communications, and hands-on content creation.

The visiting delegation, all specializing in media and communications-related fields, will collaborate closely with USM students, faculty, and staff while producing multimedia work designed to support the university’s visibility and ongoing initiatives. Equipped with drones, cameras, and other professional media equipment, the students arrived ready to contribute their skills through practical projects alongside USM’s campus community.

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez greeted the group and shared insights on the university’s history, current developments, and vision. The welcome also featured a surprise piano performance by USM’s Art Club students, adding a cultural touch to the opening of the exchange.

The Art Club is led by CAFY student Melisa Cukier, who welcomed the visiting students and encouraged a spirit of creativity, collaboration, and shared learning throughout their stay.

As part of the program, the students met with USM Marketing Consultant Ms. Shobhan Giterson and USM Research Coordinator Dr. Raymond Jessurun to exchange ideas and explore creative approaches to developing multimedia content that strengthens USM’s outreach and public presence.

Beyond production work, the Erasmus+ exchange places strong emphasis on cultural immersion and classroom engagement. During their three-week stay, the visiting students will interact with USM’s CAFY students, attend classes alongside degree-seeking students, and participate in HIS190, USM History and Cultural Heritage, where they will learn about and engage directly with the history and culture of St. Maarten.

This visit marks the third consecutive year that Erasmus+ exchange students have traveled to St. Maarten through this partnership, reflecting the continuity and growth of the collaboration.

The University of St. Martin expressed appreciation for the ongoing international partnership and looks forward to strengthening ties through shared learning, cultural exchange, and creative engagement.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/international-media-exchange-at-usm-blends-culture-coursework-and-creative-production