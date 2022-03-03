International Women’s Rights Day event “FAN D’ELLE” on March 11 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As every year, the association ALEFPA- le Manteau de Saint-Martin will be organizing an evening in honor of International Women’s Rights Day (March 8) which will take place on Friday, March 11 at the restaurant La Terrasse at West Indies.

“This year, we have changed the format and we have planned a cocktail party at sunset,” emphasizes Audrey Gil, the director of the CHRS Le Manteau de Saint-Martin. “We will be honoring two female painters by exhibiting their work and holding a silent auction.

Over forty paintings will be on display. Auctions will start at thirty euros for paintings ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/03/international-womens-rights-day-event-fan-delle-on-march-11/