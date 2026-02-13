Introductory meeting with Dutch formateur Rob Jetten focuses on Kingdom cooperation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina took part in a virtual introductory meeting on February 10 with Dutch Formateur and prospective Prime Minister Rob Jetten, together with Prime Minister Mike Eman of Aruba and Vice Prime Minister Shalten Hato of Curaçao. The meeting was organized on the joint initiative of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, and also included the new Director-General for Kingdom Relations, Barbera Wolfensberger.

In its press release, the Office of the Prime Minister described the engagement as a “historic first” in the context of Kingdom cooperation, stating that it was the first introductory meeting of its kind involving the Caribbean countries during the formation process of a new Dutch Government.

Prime Minister Mercelina described the meeting as constructive and forward-looking.

“This historic introductory meeting represents an important step in reinforcing cooperation among the countries of the Kingdom. Meaningful dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to ensuring that the priorities of the Sint Maarten are recognized and addressed,” said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.

“Sint Maarten remains committed to working collaboratively on key areas such as economic resilience, sustainability, security, and education with priorities that directly affect the well-being and long-term development of our people.”

Following the meeting, the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten jointly issued a formal letter to the Dutch Formateur. According to the release, this marked the first time the three leaders have collectively addressed a Dutch Formateur in this manner.

In the letter, the three leaders congratulated the Formateur on his appointment and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and closer collaboration on shared priorities, including security, economic development, education, and sustainability. They also expressed their intention to organize a formal meeting of the four Prime Ministers of the Kingdom during a planned working visit to the Netherlands in the course of March.

Prime Minister Mercelina pointed to the value of presenting shared priorities in a coordinated way.

“For the first time, the three Caribbean Prime Ministers have jointly articulated a vision for the future of cooperation within the Kingdom. This unified approach reflects both the strength of our partnership and our shared responsibility to address the challenges facing our islands,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

“We look forward to continued constructive engagement with the Government of the Netherlands and to building practical solutions that deliver tangible benefits for our people.”

The Government of St. Maarten reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Kingdom and to advancing initiatives focused on sustainable development, economic diversification, and resilience for the people of St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/introductory-meeting-with-dutch-formateur-rob-jetten-focuses-on-kingdom-cooperation