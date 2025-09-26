IPKO kicked off on Friday | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) officially opened on Friday, September 26, bringing together delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands.

Chaired by Olger van Dijk, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Kingdom Relations of the Dutch House of Representatives, the consultation will run until Monday, September 29, focusing on shared challenges and opportunities within the Kingdom. Agenda topics include education, geopolitical developments, the ageing population, and the seventieth anniversary of the Charter for the Kingdom.

The opening session began at 9:30 a.m. in the plenary hall of the Senate, with Caribbean States delegations providing updates on recent developments in their countries. In the afternoon, the forty-member delegation visited The Hague University of Applied Sciences, where they received a briefing on the Kingdom Affairs course and held discussions with Caribbean students about their experiences in Dutch education. The use of Papiamento as a language of instruction was also highlighted.

On Saturday, September 27, the IPKO continues in the Senate with a session on geopolitical developments and secondary vocational education within the Kingdom. In the afternoon, State Councillor of the Kingdom Paul Comenencia will present his advice titled “70 Years of the Statute for the Kingdom”. Later, Richard van Zwol, former chairman of the State Commission on Demographic Developments 2050, will brief delegation members on the long-term challenges posed by an ageing population.

On Monday, September 29, His Majesty the King will receive the IPKO delegation members at Noordeinde Palace. The consultation will conclude with the adoption and signing of the list of agreements. At 4:00 p.m., a joint press conference with the chairs of the four delegations will formally close the session.

