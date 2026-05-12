Irion calls out coalition MPs by name, MP Jansen-Webster was not having it | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Ardwell Irion directly called out several coalition Members of Parliament by name during the continuation of the parliamentary meeting with Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs Jr., arguing that they cannot distance themselves from the lack of action by ministers they continue to support.

Irion made the comments while criticizing what he described as continued inaction on issues affecting residents, including garbage collection, roadside cleaning, payment delays to service providers, and unresolved public service concerns. He said the problems being raised in Parliament are supported by the silence and continued backing of coalition MPs.

Irion named MPs De Weever, Raeyhon Peterson, Viren Kotai, Dimar Labega, Sjamira Roseburg, Wescot-Williams, MP Chris Wever, MP Ludmila De Weever and Frankie Meyers, saying that when there are situations affecting the people, those MPs do not complain, do not call meetings and do not send questions to ministers with the urgency required.

According to Irion, the meeting itself was called by MPs who have been raising these concerns (of the opposition), while coalition MPs, in his view, have not applied the same level of pressure on their own ministers. He said residents are complaining daily about garbage, roadside conditions and the state of public services, while Government continues to offer excuses instead of solutions.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster interrupted Irion to push back against his suggestion that coalition MPs were not doing their jobs or were failing to question ministers. She said it was unfortunate that Irion named members and implied that coalition MPs were not asking questions, submitting questions, or carrying out their oversight responsibilities.

Jansen-Webster said she could speak for herself and stated that she has questioned ministers from within the coalition. She added that she has also seen other coalition MPs do the same. According to her, being part of the coalition does not mean MPs are silent or unwilling to question ministers. She said questioning ministers is part of the role of every Member of Parliament, regardless of whether that MP sits in the coalition or opposition.

She also addressed Irion’s comments about unpaid bills and service providers awaiting payment. Jansen-Webster said payment delays are not new and should not be presented as though they started with the current government. Drawing on her own experience as a former minister, she said she had seen outstanding bills dating back to 2020 that were still unpaid and later had to be addressed in 2024 and 2025.

Her point was that delays in government payments have been a longstanding issue across administrations, not a problem that can be blamed only on the current Council of Ministers. She cautioned against framing the matter as if the current government alone created the situation, while previous governments also left unpaid obligations behind.

She argued that the public should understand that Government payment backlogs have existed for years and that resolving them requires a broader look at how obligations have accumulated over time.

Irion, however, maintained his criticism and said the current administration continues to find explanations instead of solutions. He tied his remarks to the issue of unpaid service providers, including the matter involving Derek Fleming. Irion said Government should not search for legal excuses when work was requested and performed. He argued that the same administration finds ways to pay certain vendors when it wants to, but raises obstacles when others are waiting to be paid.

Irion said the point is not only whether ministers are failing, but whether the coalition MPs who keep those ministers in office are willing to hold them accountable. In his view, continued inaction by ministers becomes the responsibility of the MPs who continue to support them.

His remarks formed part of a broader opposition response to Minister Gumbs’ presentation, during which several MPs questioned the Minister’s explanations on the failed garbage tender, payment delays, district cleaning, road conditions and the overall performance of the Ministry of VROMI.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/irion-calls-out-coalition-mps-by-name-mp-jansen-webster-was-not-having-it