Irion, Doran, Lacroes and Ottley press for accountability beyond Brug, says PM must also answer allegations | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Members of Parliament Ardwell Irion, Egbert Doran, Francisco Lacroes and Omar Ottley responded forcefully to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug’s presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, making clear that the accusations raised against Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina are too serious to be brushed aside or treated as secondary to the allegations against Brug.

The MPs said the country is now confronted with a matter that goes far beyond one minister, one party, one contract or one motion of no confidence. In their view, Minister Brug’s statements have opened a broader question about integrity, abuse of power, interference in ministerial authority, the role of political party boards, the leaking of documents, and whether Parliament is prepared to apply one standard to every member of government.

Minister Brug had earlier accused Prime Minister Mercelina of abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, pressure, interference in VSA matters, and hijacking ministerial responsibilities. He alleged that the Prime Minister tried to force him to deviate from ministry advice, blocked or delayed VSA advices from being placed on the Council of Ministers’ agenda, and communicated positions to stakeholders that Brug said he had not agreed to.

For Irion, Doran, Lacroes and Ottley, those claims changed the nature of the debate. The MPs said that if Brug is being called to Parliament to answer questions about integrity, conflicts of interest and the proper functioning of his ministry, then the Prime Minister must also answer the allegations made against him. They argued that Parliament cannot be selective in its outrage or apply scrutiny only when it is politically convenient.

MP Ardwell Irion said Brug’s presentation raised serious questions about timing, motive and consistency. He noted that the allegations against Brug have now reached the level of a possible motion of no confidence, but said that many of the issues being discussed were not new. Irion questioned why concerns that allegedly dated back to early 2025 were not raised publicly by coalition MPs or the party board during January, February, March, June, the third quarter or the fourth quarter of 2025, nor during the first quarter of 2026.

He said the sudden escalation suggested that the issue may have become urgent only because of the political breakdown between Brug, the Prime Minister and the URSM board. Irion said if Brug had committed such serious violations, the public should have seen a record of questions, letters, articles or concerns from coalition members before now.

Irion said he searched for evidence of coalition MPs previously questioning Brug publicly on the issues now being used against him and found none. He said that absence of a public record makes the sudden lack of confidence difficult to understand, especially when the Minister has now placed new allegations against the Prime Minister on the table.

According to Irion, he came to the meeting prepared to judge Brug based on the information that had been circulating publicly and politically. However, he said Brug’s presentation gave Parliament another side of the matter and made it impossible to proceed as if the only issue before the country was Brug’s conduct.

Irion said the Prime Minister must now be given the opportunity to answer. He stressed that the allegations are too serious to be left unchallenged, but also too serious to be dismissed without a response. He asked whether the Prime Minister had formally refused to place VSA advices on the Council of Ministers’ agenda and whether there is written proof of such refusals or delays.

He also asked Brug whether any other ministers were aware of the situation and whether the Council of Ministers had been approached to intervene. Irion said if a Prime Minister can prevent another minister’s advice from being placed on the agenda, that would raise major questions about the functioning of the Council of Ministers and the independence of individual ministers within their portfolios.

Irion also wanted to know what response Brug received from the URSM board, the Prime Minister or coalition partners after raising concerns about the Prime Minister’s conduct. He questioned whether the party board or coalition gave any feedback on Brug’s allegations, and if so, what that feedback was.

The MP said Parliament now has to determine whether it is dealing with one minister accused of poor judgment, or a wider constitutional problem involving the use of power by the Prime Minister and the role of unelected party structures in government decision-making.

MP Egbert Doran placed the issue in a broader governance context. He recalled the Governor’s message to the Council of Ministers at the time of their swearing-in, when the Cabinet was warned that the country was facing serious challenges and that ministers had been entrusted to care for the country at a critical moment. Doran said that message appeared to have gone “in one ear and out the other.”

Doran said the country has instead watched ministers operate in silos, clash publicly and allow personal and political conflicts to spill into the national arena. He said St. Maarten has seen ministers go “toe to toe” with each other in public in ways that are unprecedented and damaging to the country.

He said much of what Parliament heard sounded personal, but emphasized that personal disputes among ministers still affect the country when they paralyze government. Doran said the people are not interested in internal fights, party confusion or political vendettas; they need decisions on health care, utilities, infrastructure, waste management, social issues and the cost of living.

Doran asked how Brug had managed to function in an environment where, according to Brug’s own letter and presentation, individuals were allegedly placed in his Cabinet to gather information against him and remove him from office. He questioned how any minister could operate effectively under those circumstances.

At the same time, Doran said the allegations contained in Brug’s letter were extremely serious and required documentation. He referred to claims involving medical professionals allegedly being authorized to operate without meeting legal requirements, alleged instructions issued by the Prime Minister while he was not acting Minister of VSA, and claims that civil servants were pressured to act unlawfully.

Doran said if persons were authorized to function as general practitioners or medical specialists without meeting legal criteria, that could carry serious implications for public health, liability and public trust in the medical system. He said families already question whether everything possible was done when loved ones pass away, and allegations of improper medical authorizations would only deepen public concern.

He asked Brug to provide an overview of the alleged instances, explain whether any such actions were reversed when Brug returned to office, and clarify whether he continued with any decisions taken by the Prime Minister because of party or coalition pressure.

Doran also asked whether Brug’s chief of staff ever acted on his behalf as minister, as alleged by the party board, and whether this was accurate. He questioned the claim that the chief of staff may have functioned beyond an advisory role and asked for clarity for the public.

In addition, Doran asked Brug whether he still trusts the Prime Minister and whether he still has confidence in him. He said this question is central because if Brug remains minister, the country must understand how he intends to continue functioning within a Council of Ministers led by someone he has publicly accused of serious misconduct.

Doran also asked which party Brug still considers himself committed to, given that his letter had expressed continued commitment to URSM, while the board has since publicly distanced itself from him. Doran said that contradiction must be clarified, especially if Brug is expected to continue functioning as part of the same governing structure.

MP Francisco Lacroes said the matter was painful and embarrassing for the country, but unavoidable. He recalled that he had previously warned that a motion of no confidence could come if government failed to move the country forward. He said he had hoped that warning would push the government to handle its internal problems before they reached Parliament in such a public and damaging manner.

Lacroes said Minister Brug and his support staff deserved recognition for appearing before Parliament under difficult circumstances. He acknowledged that it could not be easy for Brug to sit through hours of questioning while uncertain about whether he would still have his job.

However, Lacroes also pressed Brug to confront the practical reality of the situation. He asked the Minister how he expects to continue working in the coalition, in the party and in the ministry after everything that had been said publicly. He said this is not only a legal or procedural question; it is also a question of stress, trust and effective governance.

Lacroes asked Brug whether pressure or instructions came from outside the ministry to influence hiring, procurement or qualifications related to VSA processes. He referred to concerns that certain processes may have been tailor-made for specific individuals, saying this is something that happens not only in government but also in private businesses.

He said Parliament needs to know whether the country overpaid for services, whether the work was actually done, and whether another candidate could have performed the same job better. He also asked whether the leaking of confidential documents was ever investigated, and if not, why not.

Lacroes placed particular focus on the mental health project. He asked Brug to walk Parliament through exactly what happened, what was delivered, how much was spent, and whether government believes anything improper occurred. He said the country cannot be left with partial allegations and unanswered questions, especially on a project involving vulnerable persons and public funds.

He also asked Brug what he would do differently if he could go back in time. Lacroes said mistakes may have been made, but Parliament and the public must understand whether the Minister recognizes what should have been handled better.

His most direct question to Brug was why he stayed after realizing, according to Brug’s own account, that he was being set up. Lacroes said that question may remain with Brug for the rest of his life, because it speaks to whether a minister can continue functioning when he believes he is being undermined from within.

Lacroes also made clear that his decision on any possible motion would not be automatic. He said he would decide based on whether one person must go, the other must go, or both must go. In doing so, he signaled that the Prime Minister’s conduct must also be placed under scrutiny.

MP Omar Ottley took one of the strongest positions in defense of applying equal accountability. He said the documentation referenced during the meeting, particularly the document showing the Prime Minister presenting an agreement that Brug did not sign, pointed to a serious abuse of power.

Ottley said Brug’s claims were no longer merely verbal allegations once a document bearing the government crest and referencing agreement between the Prime Minister and Brug was brought into the discussion. He said the issue is whether the Prime Minister represented to stakeholders that Brug was in agreement when Brug had clearly indicated that he was not.

Ottley said this goes to the heart of integrity and could not be ignored. He questioned whether it amounted to putting a minister in a position where his name and authority were being used to advance something he did not support.

He argued that if Brug is being judged for proceeding without certain advice, or for a contract that created the appearance of conflict, then Parliament must also judge the Prime Minister for allegedly attempting to override or bypass the authority of a minister.

Ottley said opposition MPs had repeatedly warned about ministers proceeding without Legal Affairs advice on major issues, including the national budget, but those concerns were not treated with the same urgency by coalition MPs. He said Parliament cannot suddenly decide that certain procedures matter only when they are useful to remove one minister.

He said the principle must be simple: if the rules apply to Brug, they also apply to Mercelina and to every other minister. Ottley said if one minister must go for wrongdoing or alleged wrongdoing, then others must also be held to the same standard if similar or worse conduct is proven.

Ottley also connected the issue to what he described as a pattern. He said whenever certain persons do not align with the Prime Minister’s position, they appear to become targets. He referred to previous tensions in government and said Brug is now the latest example of someone being pushed out after standing his ground.

He said the Prime Minister must come to Parliament and explain his actions. Ottley said it would be unacceptable to allow Brug to face possible political consequences while the Prime Minister avoids answering direct allegations of abuse of power, interference and misrepresentation.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/irion-doran-lacroes-and-ottley-press-for-accountability-beyond-brug-says-pm-must-also-answer-allegations