Irmin Hughes-Richards retires from St. Maarten Library after 47 Years | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Library proudly announces the retirement of Irmin Hughes-Richards, Manager of Information Services and Human Resources, after an extraordinary 47 years of committed service to the institution and the wider community. Her retirement will take effect on August 15, 2025.

Since joining the library in February 1978, Hughes-Richards has played a vital role in the library’s growth and lasting impact. Over the decades, she has served in a variety of administrative and leadership roles, mentoring staff, guiding operational transitions, and helping to strengthen the library’s brand recognition. Her steady presence proved invaluable during pivotal moments, including the library’s recovery following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“Working at the Sint Maarten Library has been one of the greatest joys of my life. It was never just a job—it was a chance to serve my community every single day,” said Hughes-Richards.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had here, and for the support of my colleagues. I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing personal interests in retirement.”

Known for her kindness, integrity, and remarkable memory, Hughes-Richards has been a familiar and trusted presence for generations of library patrons and staff alike. Her influence extended far beyond her official duties—she was a mentor, a leader, and an unwavering pillar of support.

“Ms. Hughes-Richards has been more than a colleague—she has been a foundation within this institution,” said Marc Marshall, General Manager of the Sint Maarten Library. “Her loyalty, work ethic, and quiet leadership have inspired generations. We will deeply miss her guidance and presence, and we wish her all the best in retirement.”

In recognition of her distinguished career, the library hosted a series of celebratory events in her honor. On July 4, 2025, the Library Board and staff held a tranquil sunset charter cruise and presentation ceremony. On July 18, a heartfelt farewell celebration was held at the library’s main branch in Philipsburg.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to its mission of promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement. As the institution moves forward, it does so on the strong foundation built by individuals like Irmin Hughes-Richards—whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/irmin-hughes-richards-retires-from-st-maarten-library-after-47-years