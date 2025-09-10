Island councils denounce WolBES, FinBES rewrite, some residents warn of a complete Dutch takeover | The Peoples Tribune

SABA/STATIA/BONAIRE–The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have issued strong objections to the amended bills revising the Public Entities Act, WolBES, and the Public Entities Finance Act, FinBES. The councils state that the process violates the islands’ right to self-determination, and they argue that changes to the constitutional basis and organization of the islands must be based on mutual consultation and consent.

A central concern is the enlarged role proposed for the Kingdom Representative. Under the amended framework, the Kingdom Representative would be entitled to attend all meetings of the island governments, including closed sessions, and would have the authority to demand access to documents from the island administrations. The move have some residents across the three islands likening the current trajectory to an imminent Dutch takeover, citing a one-sided process and expanding central oversight.

The councils note that Article 209 of WolBES guarantees the right of the public entities to participate meaningfully in the preparation of legislation and major policy proposals. They point to the De Bilt conference of March 4–6, 2024, which produced a publicly known list of agreements that was to guide any revisions.

According to the councils, early 2025 brought unilateral steps toward consultation and partial revision without adequate communication, while attempts by the Island Councils to enter discussions were rejected. Bonaire’s Island Council has convened emergency sessions to strengthen its objections.

Letters from the financial supervision body, Cft BES, to the islands or the Ministry would also be copied to the Kingdom Representative, strengthening the representative’s information position and oversight capacity. The councils recall that in March 2024 there was agreement with the then State Secretary to abolish the Kingdom Representative role in line with Council of State advice, yet successors reversed course and emphasized inter-administrative supervision.

Residents and local stakeholders view these developments as a consolidation of power in The Hague. They argue that expanding supervisory powers while sidelining elected Island Councils undermines the legitimacy of the consultation and erodes the conditions under which the islands entered the Dutch state system in 2010. Many fear that supervision is shifting into de facto control, especially when participation rights set out in Article 209 are not respected.

The Island Councils call for the immediate resumption of substantive talks, adherence to the De Bilt agreements, and a consultation process that fully includes the councils. They stress that any changes to WolBES and FinBES must proceed only with the consent of the three islands based on free will, and that a credible process requires transparency, clear timelines, and respect for the statutory role of the Island Councils.

The Public Entities BES Act (WolBES) and the Public Entities Finances BES Act (FinBES) regulate the administration of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Together, they provide the legal framework for good governance, sound public finances, and effective checks and balances through the Island Councils, local audit offices, and the Kingdom Representative. The current Revision Act seeks to modernize and improve these laws. Following an initial consultation round, this second internet consultation incorporates amendments, including agreements made with the island administrations. While the original draft proposed abolishing the Kingdom Representative, the revised bill retains the position with significant changes.

Under the amended proposal, the Kingdom Representative will remain in place but with a narrower role in representing interests and a stronger focus on good governance and intergovernmental supervision. This includes new powers to gather information, attend island government meetings, and provide closer oversight, functions deemed necessary given the islands’ distance from The Hague. To improve accountability, the Kingdom Representative will also be required to prepare an annual plan and report, embedding the office more firmly in the Caribbean region.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-councils-denounce-wolbes-finbes-rewrite-some-residents-warn-of-a-complete-dutch-takeover