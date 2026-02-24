Island Gems Charity supports PWAS steel pan program | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A meaningful donation from the Island Gems Charity Foundation is helping strengthen the steel pan programme at the Prince Willem-Alexander School PWAS. Island Gems donated a set of steel pan sticks after learning that the previous set had been lost, slowing down music classes and limiting full student participation.

The donation was presented by Island Gems President Alita Singh and member Jody Rosen, and received by music teacher Everard Blackman. The pupils shared their musical talents on the steel pans with a rendition of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. They learned the tune in just three weeks.

While lessons continued, the shortage of sticks made it difficult for students to fully engage. With the new set now in place, classes can once again run at full capacity, allowing every child to actively participate.

“Music plays an important role in a child’s development,” Singh said. “It builds focus, discipline, confidence and teamwork. Sometimes it’s the smallest resources that make the biggest difference.” She added that learning the steel pan also connects pupils with Caribbean culture and the healing nature of music.

Blackman and pupils thanked the foundation for the support, noting that music education provides students with both artistic skills and a structured outlet for expression.

Island Gems noted that creative programs such as music and arts often face quiet resource gaps and that schools continue to need additional instruments and equipment. The foundation encourages the wider community to support youth-focused initiatives whenever possible.

Island Gems Charity Foundation is the longest-running women-led charity on St. Maarten/St. Martin. Its signature fundraising event is the annual costume gala; this year it will be held on March 28 at Emilio’s restaurant. The 2026 theme is Heroes & Villains. Tickets are US $125 and are available through Island Gems members. Proceeds directly fund the foundation’s year-round charitable work.

The foundation supports educational initiatives, youth development programs, health-related causes and community projects across both the Dutch and French sides of the island. Island Gems provides direct, in-kind assistance rather than cash donations, ensuring that funds raised translate into tangible support tailored to specific community needs.

Caption: Musical joy: PWAS Music teacher Everard Blackman, Island Gems President Alita Singh and member Jody Rosen face the budding steel pannists.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-gems-charity-supports-pwas-steel-pan-program