Island Gems donates plastic shredder to boost EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics project | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY–Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated a new plastic shredding machine to EPIC's Perpetual Plastics project, strengthening local efforts to reduce plastic waste while expanding educational and social opportunities within the community.

The donation will support the acquisition of a Desktop Shredder V2 machine, enabling the Perpetual Plastics team to process larger volumes of recyclable plastics more efficiently and safely. The upgraded equipment will help increase the project's environmental impact while creating greater opportunities for participation by youth, volunteers, and persons with special needs.

Perpetual Plastics, an initiative of the Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation, transforms locally collected plastic waste into reusable products while promoting environmental awareness and sustainability education. Since its launch in 2024, the project has engaged thousands of students through workshops and hands-on activities focused on recycling and responsible waste management.

Island Gems President Alita Singh said the Foundation was pleased to support a project that combines environmental stewardship with social inclusion.

“Perpetual Plastics demonstrates how one initiative can make a meaningful difference in multiple areas of community life. By reducing waste, educating young people, and creating opportunities for persons who may face barriers to traditional employment, the project embodies the type of practical, community-focused impact that Island Gems is proud to support.”

EPIC President Fleur Hermanides thanked Island Gems for its continued partnership and support of the initiative. The new machine is expected to improve workplace safety, increase processing capacity, and allow more participants to be actively involved in the recycling process.

The donation continues a longstanding relationship between Island Gems and Perpetual Plastics. In 2023, Island Gems supported the project during its start-up phase with equipment that helped launch the initiative and expand its outreach efforts.

The organizations are encouraging the community to support the initiative in a variety of ways. Residents can contribute by donating clean HDPE (#2) and PP (#5) plastics for recycling, volunteering their time at the workspace, participating in educational activities, and purchasing products created from recycled plastics. Community involvement helps ensure that more plastic waste is diverted from the landfill and transformed into useful items while supporting the project's educational and social goals.

Present for the donation presentation were Island Gems members Alita Singh, Vera Cupen, Varsha Punjabi, and Cherise Rambhadjan. Representing EPIC and Perpetual Plastics were Fleur Hermanides and Isha Streefkerk.

Island Gems Charity Foundation is the longest-running women-led charitable organization on Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin and supports initiatives focused on education, youth development, health, community welfare, and environmental sustainability.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-gems-donates-plastic-shredder-to-boost-epics-perpetual-plastics-project