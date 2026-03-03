Island Gems Supports bilingual book project to bring Dutch in classrooms | The Peoples Tribune

FRENCH QUARTER–Island Gems Charity Foundation has supported the development of an English-Dutch edition of Birds Around Me, a colouring book and nature journal focused on the wildlife and heritage of the island.

The project responds to a clear need within Dutch-side classrooms for engaging, locally relevant materials that support Dutch language learning. Mark Yokoyama, co-founder and treasurer of Les Fruits de Mer shared with Island Gems that teachers have indicated that students often struggle to connect with Dutch when materials feel distant from their daily lives. By combining local nature education with bilingual text, this new edition helps students strengthen their Dutch skills while learning about the island they call home.

This led to the collaboration with Les Fruits de Mer and Island Gems.

Island Gems was represented in this partnership by President Alita Singh, together with secretary Varsha Punjabi and treasurer Niasha John. The Foundation financed the translation, language review, layout, proofreading and printing of the English-Dutch edition, as well as the initial print run for distribution. The first batch of books will be ready at the end of May and will be distributed by Les Fruits de Mer.

Island Gems continues to prioritize practical, needs-based support in education, ensuring that donations create direct and lasting impact in classrooms across the island.

“When children see their own island reflected in what they are learning, language becomes less intimidating and more meaningful. Supporting this bilingual edition allows students to strengthen their Dutch while staying connected to their home,” said Island Gems President Alita Singh.

Island Gems Charity Foundation is the longest-running women-led charity organization on Sint Maarten / Saint-Martin, serving the community for almost five decades. The Foundation supports educational initiatives, youth development, health-related causes, and community projects on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. No cash donations are provided. Instead, support is given in-kind, through goods, equipment, and direct project assistance, ensuring that contributions meet specific community needs and create tangible, lasting impact.

The Foundation’s primary annual fundraiser is its costume gala, held this year on March 28. Tickets are US $125 and are available exclusively through members. The gala theme changes annually; the 2026 theme is Heroes & Villains.

Photo caption:Mark Yokoyama (Les Fruits de Mer) discusses book project with Island Gems Varsha Punjabi (secretary), and Alita Singh (president) while Niasha John (treasurer) looks on as little Lyssakae Samara reads one of the Les Fruits de Mer’s books.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-gems-supports-bilingual-book-project-to-bring-dutch-in-classrooms