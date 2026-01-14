Island Gems supports MHF with garden donation | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated a wooden picnic table with bench and a large outdoor umbrella to the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), contributing to the ongoing beautification and upgrade of the foundation’s garden space.

The donation supports MHF’s efforts to enhance its outdoor area, creating a more inviting environment where clients can relax, reconnect with nature, and enjoy the garden as it comes back into bloom.

The formal presentation of the donated items took place at MHF in Cay Hill in the presence of Island Gems President Alita Singh and Island Gems members Asha Stevens and Ludmilla de Weever. Representing the Mental Health Foundation were Zoé van der Velden, Interim Admissions Department Coordinator, and Norman Muller, Registered Nurse, who expressed appreciation for the meaningful contribution.

Island Gems extends its thanks to the Mental Health Foundation team for their dedication and looks forward to continued collaboration in support of mental health and community wellness on Sint Maarten.

Looking ahead, Island Gems has already set the date for its annual costume gala. This will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Emilio’s restaurant. Tickets will soon go on sale.

The all-women foundation is one of the island’s oldest charitable organizations. The organization supports community initiatives on both the Dutch and French sides of the island, reflecting a strong cross-border commitment to social well-being. Island Gems funds its work primarily through one signature annual fundraising event, a costume gala, with all proceeds reinvested directly into local causes. Rather than distributing cash donations, the foundation focuses on purchasing specific items or services on behalf of beneficiary organizations, supporting projects in health, education, social development, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-gems-supports-mhf-with-garden-donation