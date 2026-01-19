Island Gems supports NIPA Breakfast Program with kitchen equipment | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated essential kitchen equipment and serving items to support the upcoming Breakfast Program at the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), helping ensure that students begin their school day nourished and ready to learn.

Island Gems Charity Foundation, the island’s oldest all-women charity organization, made the donation following a request from NIPA, which is preparing to launch the program in February.

NIPA is Sint Maarten’s tertiary vocational education institution, serving both full-time students and working adults through programs in healthcare, hospitality, business, ICT, and technical trades. Many of its students come from households facing financial or social challenges. As a result, the institute plays not only an educational role, but also a supportive one, creating conditions that allow students to succeed academically and professionally.

Through the Breakfast Program, NIPA aims to address a recurring concern: students arriving at school without having eaten a proper meal. Lack of nutrition can negatively affect concentration, energy levels, and academic performance. The program is expected to serve approximately 70 students each school day, Monday through Friday, throughout the academic year, depending on demand.

Island Gems responded by donating key appliances, storage, and service items needed to prepare and serve daily breakfasts. The contribution includes a refrigerator, microwave, electric kettle, blender, coffee urn, storage units, drinkware, serving baskets, utensils, and related kitchen and display equipment, providing NIPA with the practical tools required to launch and sustain the program.

A presentation marking the initiative was attended by Alita Singh (Island Gems President), members Vera Cupen, Jody Rosen, and Ludmilla de Weever. Representing NIPA were Adjunct Director Damali Bryson, Student Care Coordinator Audrey Wilson, and Social Worker Marva Simmons.

In addition, Mr. Paul Peterson (Hospitality Instructor) and Ms. Renate de Weever (Cook Instructor) guided students in preparing and serving snacks and drinks during the presentation, showcasing the capabilities of NIPA’s culinary section and highlighting the hands-on learning opportunities within the programme.

“Access to education is about more than classrooms and textbooks,” said Singh of Island Gems. “When students are hungry, learning becomes harder. By supporting this Breakfast Program, we are helping to remove a basic barrier so students can focus, participate, and thrive.”

The Foundation commends NIPA for its commitment to student well-being and is proud to partner in an initiative that invests directly in the health, dignity, and future success of the island’s students.

Island Gems Charity Foundation has a long history of supporting education, youth development, and social welfare initiatives across Sint Maarten, working across communities and borders to respond to real needs with practical solutions. Island Gems funds its work primarily through one signature annual fundraising event, a costume gala, with all proceeds reinvested directly into local causes. Rather than distributing cash donations, the Foundation focuses on purchasing specific items or services on behalf of beneficiary organizations.

Island Gems has already set the date for its annual costume gala, which will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Emilio’s Restaurant. Tickets are now on sale and available for any Island Gems member.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-gems-supports-nipa-breakfast-program-with-kitchen-equipment