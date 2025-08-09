Island Royal 1v1 Set to host Pure Soccer Showdown | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–A new kind of soccer excitement is coming to Saint-Martin, and it’s all about one thing: proving who truly rules the pitch. On Thursday, August 14, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Island Royal 1v1 Tournament will light up Thelbert Carti Stadium in the Orleans District with an electrifying evening of fast-paced, no-excuses soccer.

Organized by Keyshawn Richardson in collaboration with the Phoenicks Association, this one-of-a-kind event features 48 local players battling it out in a single-elimination format. But unlike traditional matches, there are no teams, just one-on-one duels, where each match is played to the first player to score three goals. Official-size goals and neutral goalkeepers raise the stakes even higher, creating a format that’s both tactical and explosive.

“We bring the energy of street soccer to a stadium, no teams, no excuses, just one-on-one until there's only one champion left,” said Richardson. “This is an event that soccer fans won't want to miss.”

Beyond the goals and glory, Island Royal 1v1 is a celebration of community, raw talent, and Caribbean sports culture. It’s a chance to witness the island’s best go head-to-head under the lights in the heart of the French Quarter.

With free admission for the public, the event is open to all who want to cheer on their favorite local players and experience the hype of true grassroots competition.

All participants will receive custom medals, and the top three finishers will take home both trophies and cash prizes:

🥇 1st Place: $600 USD + trophy

🥈 2nd Place: $300 USD + trophy

🥉 3rd Place: $150 USD + trophy

Whether you’re a football fanatic or just love a good showdown, Island Royal 1v1 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling sporting events of the summer.

Location: Thelbert Carti Stadium, Orleans District

Date: Thursday, August 14

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/island-royal-1v1-set-to-host-pure-soccer-showdown