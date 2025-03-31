“IT WILL TAKE ALL OF US!” SINT MAARTEN INTRODUCES LANDMARK WASTE MANAGEMENT STRATEGY | Government of Sint Maarten

The Government of Sint Maarten is taking a bold step towards sustainable waste management by introducing an entrance fee at the Landfill, marking a critical milestone in the island’s shift to sustainable waste practices.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to transition away from outdated disposal practices that have contributed to the growth of the landfill and increased risks to public health and the environment. In recent years, awareness has grown around the impacts of waste mismanagement and climate change—particularly for small island states like Sint Maarten.

The introduction of this fee marks the start of a national shift toward more modern, sustainable, and responsible waste practices.

Each disposal at the landfill will incur a fee of XCG 10.00, applying to both residential and commercial waste, with select exceptions. Finalization of implementation plans is ongoing, and additional information will be shared in the coming weeks. Though minimal, the fee represents the first step in a multi-phase transformation. Over time, the entrance fee will evolve into a tipping fee structure based on the type and volume of waste disposed—ensuring a fairer and more accountable system for everyone.

This change is guided by the Government’s long-term Waste Vision 2050, supported by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) under the Emergency Debris Management Project. With full support from the World Bank and the Government of the Netherlands, this marks a significant investment in the island’s environmental resilience and future sustainability.

"Strengthening waste management systems are essential for building resilience and supporting the long-term sustainable development of Sint Maarten. This project is therefore one that the World Bank, through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, has been pleased to support." Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean and Steering Committee Chair.

"It’s encouraging to see Sint Maarten advancing in waste management and the necessary reforms. This progress is laying the foundation for better environmental resilience & sustainable growth to build back a better Sint Maarten. The introduction of this entrance fee shows clear commitment to securing a cleaner, more sustainable future. It is now or never, and it takes us all." Frans Weekers, Steering Committee Member representing the Government of the Netherlands

“Waste management is a shared responsibility. Every resident, visitor, business, and institution contributes to waste—and must be part of the solution,” said Ronald Halman, Sint Maarten’s Representative on the Steering Committee.

The entrance fee, and the broader financial framework to come, is not just a policy measure. It is a collective investment in the health and well-being of the country, now and into the future.

"Changing our approach to waste is a collective responsibility," said Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs. "Every individual’s choice matters in creating a cleaner, more sustainable Sint Maarten."

In tandem with the introduction of the fee, the Government is updating the existing Waste Ordinance to formally support the collection of waste disposal charges. For the first time, this legal framework will allow the Government to recover costs for waste management services and create a system where waste is treated as a shared public obligation. New legislation is also being developed to establish a dedicated waste management authority responsible for daily operations, allowing Government to focus more on regulation and oversight.

Infrastructure upgrades are being introduced to support this transition. A weighbridge will be installed at the landfill to measure incoming waste—critical for enabling the tipping fee system. Other investments, such as a concrete crusher and greenery shredder, will help divert waste from the landfill, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable system overall.

Changing laws and building infrastructure are only part of the journey. While legal reforms and infrastructure upgrades are critical, lasting change also requires a shift in public behavior and mindset. The entrance fee encourages everyone to think differently about the way we produce, manage, and dispose of waste. By paying the fee and participating in more responsible practices, residents and businesses are helping to create a healthier environment for all.

More information about the entrance fee and how it will be implemented will be available in the coming weeks. Updates will be provided through government websites, official channels, and the QR code displayed on the landfill billboard for easy access to details.

This initiative is part of the Emergency Debris Management Project, implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands, and managed by the World Bank.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IT-WILL-TAKE-ALL-OF-US-SINT-MAARTEN-INTRODUCES-LANDMARK-WASTE-MANAGEMENT-STRATEGY.aspx