James Finies welcomes UN rights report, urges action for Bonaire | The Peoples Tribune

BONAIRE–The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) welcomes the outcome of the 2025 review of the Kingdom of the Netherlands before the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in Geneva. Represented by James Finies and Davika Bissessar Shaw, BHRO attended the review in Geneva with strong belief in the United Nations human rights system, trusting that the realities facing the people of Bonaire would be heard and fairly assessed.

On Tuesday The Peoples' Tribune reported that The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights’ concluding observations on the Kingdom of the Netherlands present an overall message that the enjoyment of economic, social, and cultural rights is uneven across the Kingdom, and that persistent disparities remain between the European Netherlands, the Caribbean Netherlands, and the autonomous countries.

The Committee highlights gaps in coordination, capacity, and the availability of disaggregated data needed to measure outcomes, identify inequality, and design effective policy. It urges the Kingdom to strengthen accountability mechanisms, improve statistical systems, and ensure that rights protections, resources, and opportunities are applied consistently across all territories under its jurisdiction, including through stronger institutions, better monitoring, and more equitable distribution of support in areas such as poverty reduction, social protection, cultural life, and access to the benefits of scientific progress.

BHRO was the only civil society organization from the Dutch Caribbean present in Geneva. No NGOs from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba, or Sint Eustatius attended. BHRO directly intervened in the meeting in an independent and impartial manner, engaging with the Chair, Ms. Saran, the Taskforce Leader, Special Rapporteur Ms. Rossi, and other Committee members, ensuring that Bonaire’s and the Dutch Caribbean islands peoples lived realities were presented clearly and without bias.

During the review, BHRO highlighted disparities in poverty, social security, healthcare access, housing, climate vulnerability, and the persistent suppression of education and cultural rights. Many concerns were raised including healthcare, education, culture, lack of self-determination and policies and laws have been implemented without adequate cultural consultation, potentially violating social, educational and cultural rights. BHRO emphasized that policies must align with community values and uphold the highest attainable standards in a culturally appropriate manner.

BHRO also stressed the erosion of Bonerian cultural identity due to insufficient protection of local language instruction, culturally relevant curricula, and heritage preservation. Structural inequalities persist compared to the European Netherlands, particularly regarding the cost of living, social protection standards, environmental safeguards, access to quality education, and culturally sensitive healthcare.

The Committee’s Concluding Observations (E/C.12/NLD/CO/7) reaffirmed the Kingdom of Netherlands responsibility to guarantee full and equal implementation of economic, social, and cultural rights across all territories under its jurisdiction, including Bonaire. BHRO expressed serious concern over demographic changes affecting Bonaire’s native population and culture.

BHRO remains committed to international engagement and constructive dialogue to ensure that Bonaire’s people enjoy full protection of their educational, cultural, economic and healthcare rights while safeguarding the island’s unique identity.

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization urges the Government of the Netherlands to fully implement the Human Rights Committee’s recommendations and take urgent measures to prevent further demographic and cultural erosion, including reviewing and stopping policies enabling unrestricted settlers’ migration.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/james-finies-welcomes-un-rights-report-urges-action-for-bonaire