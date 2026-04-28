Jay Mills returns home for Carnival courtesy of SCDF | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Professional dancer and choreographer Jay Mills is back home on St. Maarten courtesy of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), which has arranged for him to enjoy a Carnival vacation and make a special performance during Youth Extravaganza on Monday night in Carnival Village.

Youth Extravaganza 2026 is being hosted by Teen Times in collaboration with the SCDF as part of the 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival. The SCDF said bringing Mills home is both a celebration of his accomplishments and a thank you for the way he continues to represent St. Maarten on the international stage.

As the members of the SCDF was stretched thin with Carnival activities, the foundation turned to some of Mill's former dance colleagues to be present for his arrival. Those colleagues, friends and dance students, on their own initiative, took it further by organizing a very special welcome home once he arrived at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Mills, who now lives in the United States, was recently featured in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, where he proudly represented St. Maarten among a lineup of Caribbean and Latin American countries and carried the St. Maarten flag.

Before building his career abroad and appearing on stage and in videos with some of the world’s top artists, Mills was already well known locally. He grew up performing on St. Maarten in events such as the Teen Times Talent Showdown, Youth Extravaganza, Arts Saves Lives by Nicole de Weever, and INDISU Dance Theater.

“For the 55th anniversary of Carnival, we believe Jay will be an inspiring presence for young performers on the island, especially at Youth Extravaganza, where he also performed in the past,” said Mike Granger of the SCDF. “We are also confident that his visit home will have a wider impact, as he reconnects with local artists and the community. We saw other countries publicly honor dancers and performers who carried their flags at the Super Bowl. We are proud of Jay, and we believe bringing him home for Carnival is a meaningful way to show our appreciation. We are excited to welcome him back and to see him on stage again.”

The SCDF said Mills’ return is especially fitting because Youth Extravaganza has long served as one of Carnival’s most important stages for young talent. His journey from local stages to international productions is a reminder of what can grow from the opportunities created for young performers on St. Maarten.

Youth Extravaganza will take place on Monday night in Carnival Village, continuing its tradition of showcasing young performers while celebrating the talent, creativity and promise of St. Maarten’s youth.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jay-mills-returns-home-for-carnival-courtesy-of-scdf