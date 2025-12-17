JCI SXM ACTION Celebrates a Year of Impact and Installs 2026 Board at Year-End Celebration | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–JCI SXM ACTION, formerly known as the Jaycees, officially concluded the year with a Year-End Celebration highlighting the organization’s achievements, honoring its distinguished senators, and marking the installation of its incoming 2026 Board of Directors.

The event served as a moment of reflection and celebration, recognizing the chapter’s accomplishments throughout the year and the collective efforts that supported its continued growth and positive impact in the community.

A special feature of the evening was the recognition of JCI Senators, who were acknowledged for their continued guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support of the chapter. Their contributions remain instrumental in strengthening the foundation and legacy of JCI SXM ACTION.

A major milestone for the organization this year is that the 2026 Dutch Caribbean National President is from the JCI SXM ACTION chapter, Anjeanee Mathew. It has been approximately 20 years since a representative from St. Maarten held this position. A word of encouragement was delivered by past National President Elroy Hughes.

During the celebration, the organization formally installed its 2026 Incoming Board, ushering in a new leadership team committed to advancing the mission and vision of JCI SXM ACTION.

The 2026 Board of Directors is as follows:

President: Delano Samuel

Delano Samuel Vice President: Toni Royer

Toni Royer Secretary: Jair Conner

Jair Conner Treasurer: Lita Alias

Lita Alias Immediate Past President:Christine Regis

JCI SXM ACTION extends thanks to its Senators, past JCI members, and the entire membership for their presence and continued support. The organization looks forward to another impactful year under the leadership of the incoming board, with a continued focus on leadership development, community service, and sustainable positive change on St. Maarten.

The organization also extends gratitude to all members, partners, senators, and supporters who contributed to a successful year and remain committed to supporting the chapter’s future work.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jci-sxm-action-celebrates-a-year-of-impact-and-installs-2026-board-at-year-end-celebration