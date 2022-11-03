Jérôme Rouger stuns at the Théâtre de la Chapelle | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: His show “Pourquoi les poules préfèrent être élevées en batterie” (Why chickens prefer to be raised in battery cages) marked the beginning of the new theatrical season and the least we can say is that the comedian hit hard.

The three performances last weekend attracted culture lovers to the Chapelle theater to discover this original lecture that the author did not fail to adapt to the history, geography, and customs of the territory. During 1 and a half hours of the show, Jérôme Rouger put on his costume as director of the National School of Agriculture (ENAA) and his white boots to try to pierce the mystery of the egg and the hen.

Self-proclaimed former teacher of Audrey Duputié, director of the theater of the Chapel who took advantage of the introduction to thank the Collectivity for the recent partnership signed between them, Jérôme Rouger multiplied the winks to St. Martin after having made a real research work on the elected officials, the districts and the particular functioning of territory like ours. Not hesitating to push the puns by encouraging the audience to interact with him, the actor also made the most of the scientific notions where one comes out knowing nothing about the living conditions of a battery hen, and it gives you goosebumps. Justifying his presence on stage because of the inauguration of the Saint-Martinian branch of the ENAA, Jérôme Rouger launched into his conference like a Professor Tournesol, a bit eccentric and sensitive but deeply brilliant.

Using theatrical subterfuges such as asking the audience to imagine photos projected on a screen to illustrate his lecture comedy, the artist alone on stage makes people laugh without ever making fun of him. The flow is fast, and accelerates a notch when Jérôme Rouger decides to rap the question that everyone has been asking since the beginning of the show:Why do chickens prefer to be raised in battery cages… and for which no one has had the answer except maybe this man from the audience who almost had his beard clipped by the professor in the middle of a practical demonstration. If this spectator can be proud of having lent his body to science, Jérôme Rouger can be proud of having succeeded in making the whole room of the Théâtre de la Chapelle cackle.

