JetBlue Expands Boston Service to Daily Nonstop Flights to St. Maarten Starting December 18, 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–JetBlue will increase service to daily nonstop flights between Boston Logan International Airport and Princess Juliana International Airport effective December 18, 2025, a significant ramp up from the current once-weekly Saturday service. The added capacity strengthens access to one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing destinations in 2025, buoyed by a transformed airport and strong travel demand.

Daily nonstop connectivity from Boston will make travel planning easier for leisure and visiting-friends-and-relatives markets, supporting local businesses, attractions, and the hospitality sector across St. Maarten. For travelers tracking fares, sample round-trip pricing on Google Flights for mid-December is currently showing around 654 dollars, subject to availability and change.

JetBlue’s expanded schedule to St. Maarten is part of a broader network build in Latin America and the Caribbean that enhances links from the Northeast and Florida to key leisure markets.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jetblue-expands-boston-service-to-daily-nonstop-flights-to-st-maarten-starting-december-18-2025