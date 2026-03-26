JetBlue expands SXM service with three extra weekly flights | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–JetBlue is increasing its summer service to St. Maarten, a move that reflects continued confidence in the destination and its demand within the carrier’s regional network. As part of a broader expansion from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline will add three more weekly flights to St. Maarten, further strengthening airlift to the island during the busy summer travel period.

The additional St. Maarten flights form part of JetBlue’s wider growth strategy in Fort Lauderdale, where the carrier is also launching new daily service to Cleveland beginning July 8, 2026, and increasing frequencies on several other routes starting July 9. Those expanded services include additional flights to Atlanta, Newark, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Santo Domingo, Aruba, and Norfolk.

JetBlue said the latest additions are part of its effort to build a stronger and more relevant network in Fort Lauderdale by adding both new destinations and more frequencies on routes where customer demand remains high.

The increase in service to St. Maarten is especially notable as it signals the airline’s continued recognition of the island as an important market within the Northeastern Caribbean. Expanded lift from Fort Lauderdale provides travelers with added flexibility and helps strengthen St. Maarten’s accessibility from the United States.

All flights for the summer schedule are now available for booking.

JetBlue continues to focus on providing a superior experience for its passengers. Travelers flying on these routes will enjoy the airline’s signature amenities, including fast, free, unlimited Fly-Fi®, seatback entertainment at every seat, and complimentary snacks and drinks. These enhancements are designed to ensure that customers have a comfortable and enjoyable flight from start to finish.

JetBlue’s ongoing investment in Fort Lauderdale highlights the airline’s commitment to providing more choices and better connectivity for travelers. As the airline continues to expand its presence at FLL, passengers can expect more convenient flight options to popular destinations, further establishing JetBlue as the leading carrier at one of the busiest airports in the region.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jetblue-expands-sxm-service-with-three-extra-weekly-flights