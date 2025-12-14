JetBlue flight reports near collision with US Military tanker over Curaçao | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–A serious air safety incident was reported Friday over Curaçao after a JetBlue passenger aircraft and a US military tanker came into close proximity, according to NOS, which cited cockpit and air traffic control audio recordings.

The event involved JetBlue Flight 1112, bound for New York, about 26 minutes after departing Curaçao. While climbing, the JetBlue crew reportedly maneuvered to avoid a military aircraft that crossed ahead at short range while flying at the same altitude, and the pilots described the moment as a near collision that required defensive action.

Curaçao air traffic control later confirmed the military aircraft did not appear on radar because its transponder was not switched on. Controllers apologized and logged the incident, while JetBlue indicated it will report the occurrence to the US Federal Aviation Administration, and publicly available flight tracking data shows the JetBlue aircraft paused its climb around the time of the encounter.

Crew members said the military aircraft continued afterward on a northeasterly track toward Venezuelan airspace. The director of DC-ANSP, which manages air traffic control over Curaçao, said he is aware of the incident but would not provide detailed comment while the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes after earlier warnings from the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority about unidentified air traffic in the skies around Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire, with pilots urged in November to remain especially alert. The report also arrives amid heightened regional tensions, as the United States increases its military presence in the Caribbean in connection with developments involving Venezuela.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jetblue-flight-reports-near-collision-with-us-military-tanker-over-curacao