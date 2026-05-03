J&IS to open foster care awareness month with “Foster the Future” community event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&IS), through its Foster Families Central, will officially open Foster Care Awareness Month 2026 with a community event on Tuesday, May 5, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill.

The month will be observed under the theme “Foster the Future,” a call for greater community involvement in protecting, supporting and uplifting children in foster care.

J&IS said the opening event is designed to move beyond a traditional information session by creating an evening of reflection, awareness and engagement around the realities faced by children in care. The program will feature creative presentations including dance, drama, spoken word and music, along with live cultural performances by the National Institute of Arts (NIA) and the Circus School.

A mural created by foster youth will also be presented during the event. The artwork was developed in collaboration with the Art Saves Lives Foundation and guided by teaching artist Zillah Duzon. It reflects the voices, experiences and perspectives of the young people involved.

The event will also include a silent auction featuring the mural and additional artwork. Proceeds will go toward programs that directly support children within the foster care system. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with social workers, advocates, foster care representatives, foster care workers and other professionals involved in child protection efforts across the island.

Personal testimonies will form part of the evening’s program, offering insight into real experiences within foster care and helping attendees better understand both the challenges and the impact of foster care.

Tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children. They can be purchased at the J&IS Offices at Yogesh Commercial Complex Unit 2F/G, AJC Browers Road 4; at Van Dorp in Madame Estate across from the Sol Gas Station; and at Addicted Hair Lounge on Backstreet 180 across from the purple church. Admission includes snacks and drinks.

Throughout the month of May, J&IS will continue efforts to increase the number of foster families, strengthen support networks, raise public awareness and promote positive outcomes for children in care. The organization is encouraging individuals, families and organizations to contribute through foster care, mentorship or volunteer support.

Director of J&IS Cynthia Clarke-Filemon stated that sustainable child protection depends on active community involvement and that every person has a role to play in supporting children who need stability, guidance and care. She also emphasized that these efforts are strengthened through collaboration with key partners, including the Ministry of Justice St. Maarten, the Court of Guardianship St. Maarten, the Court of First Instance St. Maarten, public entities, private sector partners and civil society stakeholders.

J&IS also expressed appreciation to the staff of the J&IS Family Guardianship Department and the Court of Guardianship, as well as foster care workers, foster parents, mentors, volunteers and partners involved in the activities throughout Foster Care Awareness Month.

The May 5 event marks the start of a series of activities and outreach efforts planned throughout the month. The community is encouraged to attend, engage and support efforts to protect and uplift children in need.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to support the initiative, contact J&IS Foster Families Central at +1 (721) 542-3449 or via WhatsApp at 585-0295 and 5264330.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/j-is-to-open-foster-care-awareness-month-with-foster-the-future-community-event