JOB: ITSEE is looking for a tourism study manager | FAXINFO

The Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Saint-Martin (ITSEE) is looking for a “Tourist Economy” studies and survey manager in order to expand the team already in place .

As part of its strategy for the development and conduct of its public policies, the Community created by deliberation of the territorial council of March 21, 2023, the Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Saint-Martin, ITSEE. In order to carry out all of its work and coordinate its missions, ITSEE is looking for its “Tourist Economy” Studies and Surveys Manager. Under the joint supervision of the Director General and the Secretary General, the Studies and Surveys Officer specialized in “Tourist Economy” will be responsible for the creation and development of a service dedicated to the tourism economy. Its main missions will consist of identifying the first works to be undertaken in this area and developing an organizational and programming proposal for their implementation. These areas of work will mainly focus on the following activities: collecting and processing information from the tourism sector, evaluating the usability of the data, identifying and gathering all the sources of structured or unstructured data necessary for its mission, building, maintain and organize data to promote their use, supervise database updates by adding missing data and deleting data errors, participate in relationships and contacts with partners, consolidate information from different sources and finally, guarantee accessibility and good organization of the institute's data and facilitate their valorization. The profile sought by ITSEE is this: Cat A, holder of a higher education diploma (BTS, Masters) oriented towards tourism, experience in economic development, territorial policies, territorial diagnostics, good knowledge of the environment overseas local authorities, strong experience in contact with various tourism stakeholders, appetite for statistics and exploratory data analysis. Required skills: experience in data management, ability to synthesize and handle figures, mastery of the Microsoft Office environment, knowledge of the Saint-Martin territory, bilingual French/English, ability to work in a team, analytical and of synthesis, sense of communication and organization, method, rigor, confidentiality and reliability. Applications for the position of “Tourist Economy” Studies and Survey Officer should be sent to pwinnicki@com-saint-martin.fr. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-litsee-recherche-un-e-charge-e-detudes-de-tourisme/