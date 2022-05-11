Job seekers invited to attend Ministry VROMI & Finance Job Mixer on Thursday | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), and the Ministry of Finance, will be hosting a Job Mixer on Thursday, May 12 from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at the Government Administration Building.

The event will focus on highlighting the Ministries’ current vacancies, objectives, collaborative opportunities, and showcase some of the projects that the Ministries have accomplished or are currently working on.

The underlying concept is to attract skilled and enthusiastic professionals and allow them an opportunity to apply for vacancies and learn from other informed experts.

The Minister of VROMI Hon. Egbert Doran and the Minister of Finance Hon. Ardwell Irion will be addressing those in attendance about new opportunities and career advancement options within the government organization.

The Job Mixer will take place in Room 1 at the Government Building. There will be signs directing you to the room.

Persons attending the Job Mixer should walk with their resume.

The Job Mixer is being supported by the Management teams and key personnel of both ministries as well as the Department of Personnel and Organization.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/11/job-seekers-invited-to-attend-ministry-vromi-finance-job-mixer-on-thursday/

