JOB: The Local Mission meets young people from QO | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Local Mission team organized a breakfast in Quartier d'Orléans to present its training programs and job offers to young people.

Counting around twenty visitors by mid-morning, Bazil Réginal, project manager at the Local Mission, was delighted with the progress of this second breakfast open to young people between 16 and 20 years old. After a first session at Sandy Ground, the event in Quartier d'Orléans in collaboration with the Overseas Mobility Agency (LADOM) and ALEFPA was intended to be friendly and welcoming. Around a breakfast consisting of Johnny Cake and Bush tea, the young people from QO were able to meet the team, including a professional integration advisor and the executive secretary, in order to discover what the Local Mission offers in terms of training and employment: RSMA, youth employment contract, contractual support path towards employment and autonomy (PACEA), driving license assistance, and any other system open to young people. Next Local Mission breakfast this June 21 in Saint-James. _VX

Info: 06 90 66 04 01

info@missionlocale978.fr

The RSMA in Saint-Martin

The Adapted Military Service Regiment (RSMA) of Guadeloupe is still present in Saint-Martin this Thursday, June 20, 2024. Young people from Saint-Martin, whether you are looking for training, a job or simply want to learn more about RSMA, don’t miss this unique opportunity. Come meet the teams and discuss the many possibilities available to you. Meet at the Mission Locale (former Evelyna Halley school) in Marigot.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-la-mission-locale-a-la-rencontre-des-jeunes-de-qo/