J’ouvert book launch honors the Enduring Legacy of Lady Ruby Bute | The Peoples Tribune

FRIARS BAY-ST. MARTIN–The official launch ofJ’ouvert by Ruby Butewas met with overwhelming public support, drawing over 70 attendees to the historic Silk Cotton Estate for a deeply moving cultural celebration honoring the life, legacy, and enduring spirit of the late Lady Ruby Bute. It isA Cultural Celebration of Resilience, Memory, and Ancestral Voices.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, the Honorable Luc F. E. Mercelina, accompanied by his wife, and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Honorable Melissa D. Gumbs. Apologies for absence were received from the Préfet of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Mr. Cyrille Le Vély.

Also present were several notable cultural and civic figures, including former Head of the Department of Culture, Ms. Clara Reyes; Board Member of Charlotte Brookson Academy and former Minister Plenipotentiary, Mrs. Josianne Artsen-Fleming; and collaborators on theJ’ouvertpublication project. These included Mr. Mark Yokoyama and Ms. Jenn Yerkes of theLes Fruits de Mer Association; former Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Mr. Wycliffe Smith, who worked on the English-to-Dutch translation; Drs. Linda Richardson, advisor toJ’ouvert; and Ms. Lucinda Audain, founder of the Fantopia Youth Initiative Foundation, who played a pivotal role in securing project funding through a Caribbean Literature Grant from the Nederlands Letterenfonds (Dutch Foundation for Literature).

The program unfolded as a rich cultural tribute, reflecting the traditions and artistic standards that Lady Ruby Bute upheld throughout her life. The event was led by her estate, with her daughter Mrs. Jacqueline Vrolijk and granddaughter Ms. Gerline Isaac welcomed guests on what would have marked Lady Ruby Bute’s 83rd birthday anniversary. Their words underscored a “new dawn of resilience,” reaffirming the estate’s commitment to continuing her vision—no longer in physical embodiment, but powerfully alive in spirit.

Highlights of the program included:

The reading of the foreword by Mr. Wycliffe Smith

A moving poem,“A Whole Heap O’ Voices,”recited by Mrs. Jacqueline Vrolijk, symbolically welcoming her mother among the ancestors

The French poetry recitation from the French translation ofJ’ouvert: Weep No More for Me(Ne Pleure Plus Pour Moi), was delivered by Ms. Sabrina Charville of the Coffee & Soda Biscuit Association.

Remarks by former student & artist, Ms. Lucindan"La Rich" Audain, expressed through a powerful dance performance by Fantopia Youth Initiative dancers

A culminating musical performance by Ms. Melissa Fleming, accompanied by Fantopia Youth Initiative’s Mocko Jumbies, transformed the poem“Hours Before J’ouvert”into a vibrant fusion of music and rhythm that had the audience chanting in unison "Hours Before J'ouvert!"

Following the official launch ofJ’ouvert, guests were invited to view the newly renovated Ruby Bute Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery, marking another milestone in the preservation of her artistic legacy.

Many attendees spoke of feeling Lady Ruby Bute’s presence throughout the event—symbolized by a gentle sprinkle of rain at the opening and a rainbow appearing in the sky, as if painted by her own hand.

Another poignant full-circle moment occurred when Mr. Jacques Veeriz, former Minister of Culture and Education of St. Maarten, reflected on first meeting Lady Ruby Bute when she was an up-and-coming artist on the art scene then dominated by men. Decades later,in a powerful reconnection with shared history, a photograph taken at Lady Ruby Bute’s first solo exhibition now hangs as part of a collage in the gallery, forever preserving that shared moment in time.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Silk Cotton Estate in Friars Bay, with the silk cotton tree currently in bloom, the event flowed seamlessly. Guests were welcomed by Fantopia cultural animators, treated to a signature mocktail “The Lady Ruby Bute” curated by Kella Leblanc of Kellz Elixirs, enjoyed guavaberry tastings courtesy of Colombier Tradition, and entertainment by DJ Easy Rick.

Each guest received a complimentary copy ofJ’ouvertfrom the Ruby Bute Estate. In keeping with Lady Ruby Bute’s lifelong commitment to education and cultural transmission, copies of the book will also be distributed to high schools across the island, ensuring that her voice and legacy continue to inspire future generations.

The event concluded with a powerful message from the Ruby Bute Estate:

Read J’ouvert not only with your eyes, but with your heart.Listen to the voices.Feel the rhythm.Keep her legacy alive and carry it forward.

As Lady Ruby Bute herself would say,“A whole heap o’ voices are still speaking. Let us listen.”

The Ruby Bute Estate extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this celebration a truly special and memorable occasion.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/jouvert-book-launch-honors-the-enduring-legacy-of-lady-ruby-bute