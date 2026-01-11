GREAT BAY–The Divi Resorts Hotel hosted a remarkable double celebration this week as former Commissioner of Island Territory St. Maarten Dr. Julian H. Rollocks Sr. marked his 70th birthday and the awarding of his Doctorate degree. The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues to honor a lifetime of leadership and achievement.

Dr. Rollocks, a prominent Caribbean entrepreneur, educator, and political strategist, got Dr Moses in Curaçao, elected on two occasions, and also assisted the Hon. Sarah Wescott Williams and others including himself, elected to the Island Council, and also functioned as Commissioner of Tourism and Economic Affairs.

Dr Rollocks pursued his Doctorate over the past 18 months with the support of his longtime friend Brian Meade. His work was formally recognized by the European International University, Paris, which concluded that his extensive “evidence based” portfolio, fully met and exceeded the threshold for a Professional Doctorate award. He achieved an overall score of 87.5% (with Distinction), surpassing the required 75% pass mark.

The University highlighted five areas of specialisation reflecting Dr. Rollocks’ lifelong contributions:• Political Leadership & Governance,• Public Policy & Socio-Economic Development,• Political Economy & Nation-Building,• Strategic Leadership & Community Transformation, and• Governance, Ethics & Social Justice.

Based on his dossier, the diploma wording was conferred as:“Professional Doctorate in Political Leadership, Governance & Socio-Economic Development.”

This milestone underscores Dr. Rollocks’ enduring commitment to Caribbean development, integrity in governance, and community upliftment. He is also the author of a well known book entitled “ How Colonialism Greed and Corruption destroyed a beautiful Country”, and is currently in the process of completing another book, his autobiography, scheduled to be published by mid-year.

The ceremony, coinciding with his 70th birthday, symbolised both academic triumph and a celebration of legacy, marking a new chapter in his lifelong mission to inspire resilience and transformation across the region.

European International University (EIU-Paris) is a quality and reputable private higher education provider based in Paris that promotes a distance-learning model, with most programs delivered online. EIU-Paris is a legally incorporated in Paris (R.C.S. Paris registration) and operating as an independent institution.

EIU-Paris has several external quality or accreditation labels, notably:

QS Stars 5-Star Rating :

: ACBSP programmatic accreditation (business programs) : ACBSP is a business program accreditor that is recognized by CHEA (Council for Higher Education Accreditation) in the United States.

: ACBSP is a business program accreditor that is recognized by CHEA (Council for Higher Education Accreditation) in the United States. ASIC (as cited on the QS profile): EIU-Paris holds ASIC institutional accreditation as a “Premier Institution.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/julian-rollocks-celebrates-his-70th-birthday-by-achieving-his-doctorate-now-dr-julian-rollocks