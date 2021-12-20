JUSTICE: A 2nd association president accused of breach of trust – Faxinfo

A second association president, TS, was summoned to the Saint-Martin local court on Thursday for breach of trust. He is accused of having collected public funds and not having justified their use. The case began in 2019 with a report to the prosecutor's office of the Prefect at the time and the Collectivity who had doubts about the proper use of public funds. The TS association in this case a sports club has received 120 euros from the COM since 000 and 2018 euros to finance a job. During the investigation, the gendarmes repeatedly asked TS to provide invoices justifying the expenditure and the use of public subsidies, but TS did not follow up. In March 15, he was put on three formal notice to provide the documents, but to no avail. To the judges, TS explains that he could not because everything was on a USB key that he could not open. He gave it to "a computer friend" who apparently only recently had access to it because, just like PW, TS arrived in court with a bound document 3 or 4 documents thick, containing said invoices. He gave the catalog to the prosecution who suggested postponing the trial to study the documents provided. The court ordered the referral until March 3. 00