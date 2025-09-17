Justice Committee to seek Minister Tackling’s response on communication, insurance issues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Chairlady of Parliament’s Justice Committee, MP Sjamira Roseburg, closed today’s meeting with the police union NAPB by stressing that the central issue raised, by MPs and the union, was the apparent lack of communication between justice workers and the Ministry of Justice. She emphasized that the committee should not leave the session without a concrete follow-up step.

“I have heard a lot today and I think we can all agree that the main pointer that has been brought forward today is communication and the lack of communication,” Roseburg said.

To ensure the matter is addressed promptly, and before the meeting with the union resumes in two weeks, MP Roseburg proposed that the Justice Committee send a formal letter to the Minister of Justice. The letter will request that the Minister outline how the Ministry intends to establish a more structured system of communication with the unions, and that the response be submitted before the continuation of the committee meeting within two weeks.

The proposal was supported by MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, who added that the request should also include clarity on the insurance arrangements for justice workers, particularly the controversial "smartegeld" provision. “Even if we await the answers from the union representatives, let’s also get that one time from the Minister,” Wescot-Williams stated.

With no objections from other members, MP Roseburg confirmed that the proposal was accepted. The Justice Committee will therefore send the Minister of Justice a letter addressing three key points: how the Ministry intends to improve structured communication with the unions, clarification on the overall insurance policy for justice workers, and an explanation of the insurance and related provisions.

“These points will be formally requested from the Minister of Justice, and the Committee expects a response before our next meeting,” Roseburg concluded.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/justice-committee-to-seek-minister-tacklings-response-on-communication-insurance-issues