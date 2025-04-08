Justice Minister Tackling and Court of Guardianship Team Up | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling is working closely with the Court of Guardianship (CoG)

to address ongoing concerns about the institution’s legal position.

For years, the CoG has operated under the assumption that it fell or would eventually fall within

the Ministry of Justice’s organizational structure, thereby becoming part of the civil service. In

reality, the CoG and its mandate to protect and care for minors are established by law in the

Civil Code, granting it its independent legal status. While the Ministry is legally obligated to fund

the CoG’s operations, the institution is not formally part of the Ministry’s structure.

Together with the CoG, Minister Tackling is carefully assessing the best path forward for the

institution and its staff. This includes exploring whether it would be useful or necessary to

incorporate the CoG into the Ministry formally. In doing so, full attention is being given to the

principles of ministerial responsibility, the institution’s legal mandate and structure, and the

interests of its personnel.

Minister Tackling has committed to biweekly progress meetings to support this process, promote

transparency, and ensure mutual accountability. These regular check-ins are intended to foster

open dialogue, shared understanding, and informed decision-making.

The Minister remains committed to building trust, promoting good governance, and ensuring

that all justice-related institutions operate efficiently and effectively to serve the people of Sint

Maarten while safeguarding the well-being of their personnel​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Justice-Minister-Tackling-and-Court-of-Guardianship-Team-Up.aspx