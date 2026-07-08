Justice Minister Tackling faces questions on deportation, traffic deaths, budget priorities | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Members of Parliament pressed Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling for answers on the handling of criminal investigations involving persons subject to deportation, the country's response to fatal traffic accidents, longstanding legislative gaps and whether known Justice obligations and enforcement needs were properly presented during the national budget process.

The questions and statements followed Tackling's presentation to Parliament on road safety, police capacity and the nine deaths recorded in eight traffic accidents so far in 2026. While several MPs acknowledged the limitations facing the Police Force and supported modernizing St. Maarten's traffic laws, the debate quickly broadened to public confidence in the justice system and the circumstances surrounding the recent deportation of a person connected to a fatal traffic collision.

MP Egbert Doran questioned the legal process that applies from the moment police arrive at the scene of a fatal collision through the eventual determination of possible criminal liability.

Doran asked when a traffic collision transitions from being treated as an accident to a potential criminal offence, which authority determines whether negligence, reckless driving, manslaughter or another offence is investigated and at what point a person involved becomes a criminal suspect.

He also sought clarity on the respective roles of the Police Force, the Prosecutor's Office and an investigating judge in determining whether a suspect remains in custody, is released or is subjected to other conditions while an investigation continues.

A central concern raised by Doran was the intersection between immigration enforcement and criminal proceedings. He asked whether police or prosecutors must first confirm that a person's presence is no longer required before a deportation order is executed and what authority the Minister of Justice has where there is concern that removal from the country could affect an ongoing investigation or future prosecution.

Doran also questioned Tackling's account of the circumstances of the recent fatal collision, pointing to the Minister's reference to overtaking while the Prosecutor's Office had publicly stated that a claim concerning overtaking prior to the collision had not been supported by evidence obtained in the investigation up to that point.

He asked what information the Minister had that differed from the information available to the Prosecutor's Office and whether it influenced the deportation decision.

Doran further questioned the legal obligations of a driver following a serious or fatal collision, including the consequences of leaving the scene, whether reporting to police later removes possible liability and whether leaving the scene can affect the ability of authorities to investigate intoxication or impairment.

He said Parliament's role was not to determine guilt or innocence, but to examine whether proper legal procedures were followed and whether the country's laws adequately protect the integrity of criminal investigations.

MP Francisco Lacroes also challenged the Minister on whether the longstanding problems she identified had been brought to Parliament's attention before the current debate.

He questioned when Government and Parliament were first informed that a completed draft to modernize the Road Traffic Ordinance remained unreleased because of an unpaid invoice and asked why the matter was not reflected in the budget if it represented an obstacle to legislation the Minister now considers an urgent road safety priority.

Lacroes said ministers should not wait until a crisis or serious incident before disclosing barriers that require parliamentary assistance. He called for the amount of the unpaid invoice to be provided and questioned whether the outstanding obligation had previously been raised through the budget process.

He also asked whether Tackling was aware of a pending criminal investigation before approving the recent deportation and sought figures on persons deported during the past five years before serving sentences or while criminal matters remained unresolved.

Lacroes raised broader concerns about scooter use, including unregistered and uninsured bikes, helmet compliance and the continued reappearance of scooters on the road following enforcement actions.

He questioned whether Government should consider stronger restrictions where riders repeatedly fail to comply with basic safety requirements and called for greater communication from the Justice Ministry before sensitive cases develop into public controversies.

MP Ardwell Irion questioned Tackling's appeal for Parliament to assist with finding money for the outstanding traffic ordinance invoice and other Justice needs.

Irion argued that Government itself determines priorities during preparation of the draft budget before submitting it to Parliament and questioned whether the matters Tackling identified had genuinely been treated as priorities by the Council of Ministers.

He called on the Minister to provide Parliament with timelines, identify the specific areas of current traffic legislation requiring amendment and make clear what funding is needed.

Irion also pointed to what he described as conflicting budget messages, noting that Tackling invited Parliament to use its amendment powers while Parliament had previously been urged not to amend the 2026 budget.

He asked Tackling to state clearly whether she wanted Parliament to amend the budget to provide funding for Justice and, if so, to identify the required amounts.

Irion also raised reports that police officers purchase some of their own equipment and uniform items. He asked whether officers are buying handcuffs, batons, security trousers, footwear and other work-related materials with personal funds, whether reimbursement is possible and whether Parliament should consider a budget amendment to address those needs.

MP Lyndon Lewis strongly disputed any suggestion that the existing legal framework leaves authorities entirely without options in cases involving suspected impaired driving.

Drawing on his previous experience within the Police Force and as Minister of Justice, Lewis referred to physical sobriety assessments and blood testing and questioned how impaired-driving cases had been handled under existing law before the current debate over breathalyzers.

Lewis argued that immigration enforcement should not take priority over an active criminal investigation and questioned the handling of the recent deportation case.

He also asked what legislative initiatives Tackling has brought forward as Minister of Justice, what revenue-generating measures the Ministry has proposed and how strongly the Minister has advocated for the needs of the various justice services.

Lewis raised concerns about police recruitment, staff retention, equipment and the treatment of officers within the Police Force. He asked how many officers have resigned since 2015 and who is responsible for ensuring that vacancies are filled.

MP Ludmila de Weever used the Minister's disclosure of the unpaid invoice to call for greater detail in future Government budget presentations.

She said Parliament cannot make informed budget decisions if ministries do not disclose outstanding invoices, known obligations and the operational consequences of unpaid commitments.

De Weever stressed that Parliament does not receive a stack of invoices with the draft budget and depends on Government to provide an accurate picture of outstanding obligations and the problems those obligations are causing.

She called on the Council of Ministers to present Parliament with the full financial picture rather than only plans and policy objectives.

MP Viren Kotai focused on police capacity and proposed a possible revenue source for dedicated traffic enforcement.

Kotai asked how many police vehicles are currently active and available for deployment and said assigning police officers to traffic management duties places further pressure on a force already stretched across crime prevention, investigations and community policing.

He referred to his proposal for a US $20 visitor driver's licence fee for tourists renting vehicles in St. Maarten. Based on an estimate of approximately 175,000 annual rentals, he said such a measure could potentially generate about US $3.5 million for traffic management, dedicated traffic officers and transportation improvements.

Kotai also asked what happens when a person is deported while criminal proceedings continue or before a sentence has been fully served. He questioned whether prosecution continues, how a person can be returned to St. Maarten following a conviction and what extradition or other legal mechanisms are available.

MP Dimar Labega welcomed the Minister's presentation and said road safety requires cooperation between Justice, VROMI, TEATT and Finance.

He focused on the need to clearly define reckless driving in law and raised examples involving dangerous overtaking, driving through medians and motorists passing school buses.

Labega also urged authorities to consider stronger licence plate-based accountability, particularly in cases involving young drivers or vehicles operated by someone other than the registered owner.

He said the country should take a practical approach to the shortcomings identified by Tackling and move quickly to update legislation and strengthen enforcement.

MP Sjamira Roseburg called for greater public education on existing traffic laws and on how the criminal justice process works.

Roseburg said public misunderstanding can grow when people do not know what it means when a suspect is released, when an investigation remains active or when immigration action is taken while another legal process continues.

She urged the Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office to communicate legal procedures in basic terms and called for a more proactive public information approach.

Roseburg also highlighted her previous road safety awareness proposal using social media and community participation and encouraged influencers and other members of the public to contribute to efforts promoting responsible driving.

She asked for an update on the Criminal Procedure Code and questioned whether assistance could be sought through Kingdom cooperation to address equipment, police facilities and other Justice needs.

Roseburg further pointed to the Crime Fund as a possible avenue for short-term road safety initiatives and public education while longer-term legislative changes are pursued.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster said Parliament requires access to accident and crime statistics to properly exercise its oversight role and develop legislation.

She asked that the data presented by Tackling be formally provided to Parliament and said she is prepared to pursue legislation connected to victim support following serious and fatal accidents.

Jansen-Webster said greater attention should be placed on the needs of victims and surviving families so that they do not feel abandoned by the justice process.

She also asked how many traffic fines issued by police are actually collected and whether motorists experience meaningful consequences after receiving fines.

Jansen-Webster raised the condition of A.J.C. Brouwer Road and suggested the entire road be treated as a dangerous road and prioritized in discussions with VROMI.

She also asked when the modernization of the Road Traffic Ordinance was commissioned and when the unpaid invoice connected to the draft was received.

MP Darryl York questioned how a number of the issues outlined by Tackling had gone through several budget cycles without being clearly brought to Parliament.

York referred to the large number of questions submitted by MPs on the 2026 budget and argued that the debate itself illustrated why Parliament repeatedly seeks detailed information from the executive branch.

He noted that the 2024, amended 2025, 2026 and 2027 budgets had all moved through the Council of Ministers, yet several of the needs and roadblocks presented by Tackling had not previously been placed before Parliament in the same manner.

York specifically challenged Tackling's statement that Justice does not write its own budget and asked who, then, prepares the Ministry's budget needs.

He questioned why items from Tackling's proposed road safety response had not appeared in successive budgets and why the issues had not been brought earlier to the Justice Committee or Parliament.

York said the country too often responds after a problem has escalated rather than addressing known shortcomings proactively.

He also addressed the recent deportation controversy after an earlier speaker suggested the decision may have been intended to financially affect the person who was deported.

York disclosed that the person deported is a friend of his but argued that such a justification would raise questions of fairness when other persons accused or convicted of financial and white-collar offences remain within the justice system, face fines or serve custodial sentences.

He said decisions within the justice system must be applied in a manner that does not create further perceptions of unequal treatment.

Across the debate, MPs repeatedly returned to four central concerns: whether the recent deportation was properly coordinated with an ongoing criminal investigation, whether existing traffic laws are being fully used while modernization remains pending, whether known Justice obligations and needs were accurately reflected in the budget, and what immediate steps Government and Parliament can take to reduce road deaths.

Several members also expressed support for the Police Force and acknowledged that officers are working under severe staffing and equipment constraints. At the same time, MPs told Tackling that Parliament requires clearer information, specific funding requests, timelines and legislative proposals if it is expected to use its amendment and legislative powers to support the Ministry.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/justice-minister-tackling-faces-questions-on-deportation-traffic-deaths-budget-priorities