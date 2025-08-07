Justice Ministry advances final placement batches: Prison ataff Included in final review phase | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Justice is steadily advancing its legal placement process, with batches 14, 15, and 16 now in various stages of validation and review. These final groups represent the concluding phase of the long-awaited distribution of national ordinances (LBs) that legally formalize the placement of justice personnel in accordance with the Justice Function Book.

Batch 14 has completed validation, and workers in this group will be invited this week to review their LB files. Batch 15 is nearing the end of its validation process, with reviews to follow shortly. Meanwhile, Batch 16—which includes all 95 employees from the Point Blanche Prison—is being processed in three phases to ensure a thorough and orderly approach.

Under the revised process, justice workers are invited to provide input earlier in the validation stage. This participatory method improves transparency and helps reduce delays caused by objections filed later in the process. Once a worker receives their draft LB, they have two weeks from the date of signature to file any objections. These are reviewed by the established Objections Committee, which is tasked with ensuring fairness and due process.

The LBs formalize placements first outlined in 2023, when all justice personnel received letters informing them of their assigned functions based on the Justice Function Book. The current LB process translates those placements into legally binding appointments, aligning all justice workers with their defined roles in the Ministry's legal framework.

The Ministry has confirmed that all remaining batches are being handled simultaneously and aims to complete the process by the end of September 2025. The successful distribution of these final batches will mark a key milestone in strengthening legal certainty and structural reform within the justice chain.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/justice-ministry-advances-final-placement-batches-prison-ataff-included-in-final-review-phase