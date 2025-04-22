Justice Ministry Upholds Holiday Traditions During Easter at the Prison | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling and Prison Director Steven Carty reaffirm their
commitment to upholding care, dignity, and cultural respect within the correctional system,
especially during significant occasions like the Easter holiday.
While not legally required, the tradition of offering special meals on public holidays continues as
a gesture of goodwill. Over the Easter weekend, inmates received the following meals: snapper
with pigeon peas and salad on Friday; baked and fried chicken with rice and green salad on
Saturday; pork chop or oxtail with kidney beans and mixed salad on Sunday; and BBQ-glazed
chicken with stewed peas and salad on Monday.
“We continue this tradition as a gesture of dignity and religious recognition,” said Minister
Tackling. “It reflects our commitment to humane and respectful treatment.”
Director Carty confirmed the facility operated as planned over the holiday, with all meals
prepared and distributed accordingly. “We remain focused on consistent care and operational
integrity,” he stated.
Throughout the Easter weekend, there were no reported incidents, and operations remained
normal within the facility. Customary holiday meals were provided as part of a longstanding
tradition. While some inmates were unsatisfied, management promptly addressed their
grievances through established protocols and communication procedures.
"Recognizing that misinformation can occasionally circulate, the Ministry emphasizes the
importance of reporting based on verified facts." Minister Tackling concluded, "Transparency
and accountability are key pillars of my leadership. We encourage constructive dialogue through
the proper channels and remain fully committed to strengthening our justice system and
upholding the humane treatment of all individuals under our care.
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Justice-Ministry-Upholds-Holiday-Traditions-During-Easter-at-the-Prison.aspx
