JUSTICE: Two brothers sentenced to five years in prison for two armed robberies | FAXINFO

Two brothers from Saint-Martin, perpetrators of two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery, were sentenced to five years in prison.

A court decision communicated to us yesterday by the public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, Xavier Sicot, during a press briefing. The two criminals, aged 20 and 24 respectively, were tried last month by the Basse-Terre court for having committed two armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery in well-known establishments in Marigot.

Found guilty, the two brothers each received a five-year prison sentence.

Direction the prison box for the motorist arrested on the Route d’Agrément

Furthermore, the individual who was arrested last Monday, July 1 on the Agrément road after a chase with the gendarmes resulting in the injury of a soldier was tried in immediate appearance this Wednesday, July 3 by the court of near Saint-Martin. Several charges were brought against him: carrying a category D bladed or incapacitating weapon without legitimate reason, refusal by the driver of a vehicle to comply with a summons to stop, directly exposing an officer responsible for note offenses involving a risk of death or permanent disability, rebellion, involuntary injuries with incapacity not exceeding 3 months by the driver of a land motor vehicle and driving a vehicle at an excessive speed having regard to the circumstances.

After deliberating, the court found MB guilty of the acts with which he is accused. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 12 of which were suspended on probation. MB took charge of Basse-Terre prison on the same day of his trial. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/justice-deux-freres-condamnes-a-cinq-ans-demprisonnement-pour-deux-vols-a-main-armee/