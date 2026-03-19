Kadaster St. Maarten and Aruba formalise cooperation in geospatial development | The Peoples Tribune

ORANJESTAD, Aruba–Kadaster St. Maarten and DLV/Kadaster Aruba have formalized a significant step forward in regional collaboration with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) focused on strengthening cooperation in cadastral management and geospatial development across the Caribbean.

The agreement, signed during an official visit by Managing Director of Kadaster St. Maarten Benjamin Ortega, and hosted by Aruba's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, Internal Service and Telecommunications Gervais René "Baba" Herdé, establishes a framework for sustained institutional collaboration. It reflects a shared recognition that modern land administration and spatial data systems are central to national development, infrastructure planning, and environmental stewardship.

The LOI positions both institutions to work more closely across several key areas: the exchange of technical expertise and best practices in land registration and geospatial information management; joint training and professional development initiatives; dialogue on governance structures and legal frameworks; and the exploration of advanced technologies such as GIS systems and drone-based mapping.

"This agreement reflects a strategic shift toward regional cooperation as a necessity, not an option," Ortega stated. "Our islands face similar development pressures. By aligning our knowledge, tools, and capacity, we strengthen not only our individual institutions but the resilience and sustainability of the Caribbean as a whole."

Central to the discussions was the proposed Caribbean Cadastre Association (CCA), an emerging regional platform aimed at uniting cadastral institutions across the Caribbean to foster structured collaboration, technical exchange, and professional development positioning the region as a more integrated and capable geospatial network.

Minister Herdé welcomed the initiative, underscoring Aruba's commitment to partnerships that enhance institutional capacity and support innovation in land and infrastructure management.

The agreement, while non-binding, provides a practical and flexible foundation for collaboration, allowing both parties to pursue joint initiatives, pilot projects, and knowledge-sharing opportunities that can be scaled regionally. The visit also facilitated discussions on future cooperation in infrastructure data management, improved cadastral services, and cross-island technical exchanges.

The signing marks a decisive step toward a more coordinated Caribbean approach to geospatial development, where collaboration, innovation, and capacity-building serve as the foundation for sustainable growth and informed governance.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kadaster-st-maarten-and-aruba-formalise-cooperation-in-geospatial-development