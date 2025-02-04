Kendall Dupersoy on his tenure at TELEM | The Peoples Tribune

tenure at TelEm ends

Kendall Dupersoy’s tenure as CEO of TelEm Group of Companies, which began in February 2017, was marked by significant achievements and formidable challenges. Under his leadership, the company advanced its technological infrastructure, notably initiating a comprehensive fiber-to-the-home project aimed at connecting thousands of residences across St. Maarten to high-speed internet. Dupersoy also emphasized the importance of customer service, implementing systems to streamline payment processes and enhance service delivery. However, his term was not without difficulties; the company faced financial hurdles, including a costly court case and the necessity of organizational restructuring. Despite these obstacles, Dupersoy remained committed to modernizing TelEm and expanding its service offerings. As he steps down from his role, we reflect on his tenure, the lessons learned, and his vision for the future of telecommunications in St. Maarten.

Reflecting on Your Tenure

Your time as CEO has seen major challenges—layoffs, downsizing, and a court case that cost the company millions. Looking back, what do you think went wrong, and what could have been done differently?

Hindsight always provides clarity that isn’t available in the moment. If I have one key regret, it is that I was unable to fully convey to stakeholders the severity of the company’s financial situation and the necessity of taking decisive action over an extended period. Had I been more effective in securing their buy-in, we could have implemented gradual, strategic measures rather than resorting to more abrupt and difficult decisions.

Despite the setbacks, what are some key achievements during your tenure that you are most proud of?

There have been numerous accomplishments, but I will focus on those that had the most direct impact on our customers. One of the first initiatives I implemented was a branch numbering system, which significantly streamlined and improved the payment process. Additionally, we successfully transitioned approximately 70% of our payments to an online platform, paving the way for automation where payments will soon be processed instantly by AI-driven systems.

I also led the relocation of the helpdesk service for Curaçao back to St. Maarten, enhancing customer service quality. On the technical front, we introduced a TTSM automated system, reducing connection times from several weeks to just three days—allowing technicians to activate services immediately upon installation.

The Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) project has made significant progress, with roughly 50% of the island now having access to fiber-optic connectivity. Additionally, the rollout of Microsoft Dynamics has integrated Technical, Billing, Sales, and Marketing operations into a unified system, improving efficiency and customer service. The billing system, launched in January 2025 after two years of customization, will soon provide customers with greater flexibility.

Beyond these, we have enhanced cybersecurity measures and data backup systems to protect customer and company data. Ultimately, my focus has always been on simplifying operations for employees while enhancing service quality for customers.

Given everything that happened, do you feel you were given the necessary support from TelEm’s Supervisory Board and employees? Did internal and external politics ever get in the way of progress?

A CEO’s responsibility is to execute the company’s mandate. While I would have welcomed broader alignment with my vision from the Supervisory Board, I do not place blame on any individual or group. Politics, as expected in St. Maarten, plays a role in many aspects of business. As a former politician, I understand this reality, but again, I do not attribute any particular roadblocks to political interference.

As for the employees, I believe that the majority—about 80%—understood my vision and actively contributed to its realization. Employee support was not a hindrance to our progress.

TelEm’s Future & Industry Challenges

The telecom industry is evolving rapidly. Do you believe TelEm is keeping up with the latest technology and innovations? If not, what are the biggest barriers?

TelEm, as a small independent operator, faces significant challenges in keeping pace with larger telecom companies, particularly without government support. In Aruba, for instance, SETAR benefits from government-imposed licensing restrictions, allowing it to innovate while maintaining high service standards. This type of protection is common in the industry, as small operators often struggle to compete against large multinational corporations like Flow or Digicel without similar regulatory safeguards.

Starlink is now entering the market, offering high-speed satellite internet. How do you see this affecting TelEm? Is the company prepared to compete with such a major player?

Starlink presents competition in terms of price but not in terms of quality and speed, particularly against fiber-optic networks. TelEm can remain competitive, but regulatory bodies such as BTP must ensure a level playing field by requiring all providers to adhere to the same tax and licensing obligations.

Fiber-optic internet is the future. How far along is TelEm in rolling out fiber to all residents, and what challenges still need to be overcome?

A fiber-optic ring already covers the entire Dutch side of the island. The next phase is connecting individual homes, but financial constraints are currently the biggest challenge delaying full deployment.

What do you believe TelEm must do now to ensure long-term success in an increasingly digital world?

TelEm must diversify beyond traditional telecommunications and transition into a technology service provider. This means expanding into IT-related services such as home security, financial technology, e-health, and e-government solutions. The future of telecom lies in becoming a digital solutions provider rather than just a network operator.

Public Perception & Misconceptions

Many in the public see TelEm as outdated and slow to improve services. What do you think people misunderstand about the company?

It is true that TelEm was initially slow in adapting to modern technology, but in recent years, the company has aggressively worked to catch up. Customer expectations are understandably high, and we continuously strive to meet them. One challenge we have observed is that while our fiber-optic network performs well, internal WiFi connectivity within homes can sometimes be insufficient. This highlights the need for better public education on optimizing in-home internet performance.

What are some internal struggles at TelEm that the public doesn’t see but play a huge role in how the company operates?

Internal matters should remain internal. That said, there are no major internal struggles that directly impact public service delivery.

If you had the chance to speak directly to TelEm’s customers one last time, what message would you want to leave them with?

I would encourage customers to exercise patience as TelEm navigates industry challenges and implements its strategic plans. I also urge them to take full advantage of the innovative services we have introduced and those that will be launched in the near future.

Lessons, Regrets, and Moving Forward

Every leader has regrets. If you could go back and change one major decision, what would it be?

There are always opportunities to revisit past decisions, but one situation I regret is the handling of the MER case. In hindsight, we should have pursued a more favorable settlement rather than going through mediation. That decision had significant financial implications for the company.

What was the toughest moment of your tenure, and how did you handle it?

Without a doubt, the most challenging period was during Hurricane Irma. It was a balancing act between the urgent need to restore the network and the human aspect—supporting employees who had lost their homes and personal belongings. Navigating that crisis required both decisive leadership and deep empathy.

Now that you’re stepping down, what’s next for you? Are you staying in the telecom industry, or is a new chapter on the horizon?

Executive roles in St. Maarten are limited, but I have already established a consultancy firm. My goal is to transition smoothly into this new venture, where I can leverage my experience to provide strategic advisory services.

All things considered, would you liked to have stayed at TelEm?

To date, the Supervisory Board has not provided a specific reason for not extending my contract, leaving some uncertainty. However, I would have welcomed the opportunity to continue for at least another three years to see the current Strategic Plan through to completion.

When I took on this role, my motivation was to ensure that I set an example of a local professional who was given an opportunity and delivered results. I am confident that my tenure cannot be classified as a failure, and with that, I am at peace with my departure.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com