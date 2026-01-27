Kennispartners urges Kingdom-wide push for higher education, research | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Kennispartners Caribisch–Europees Nederland has submitted a letter to the informateur of the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer), urging the incoming Dutch cabinet and Parliament to strengthen Kingdom-wide cooperation in tertiary education and research as part of coalition agreement formation.

In the letter, the group emphasizes that closer, sustained collaboration across the Kingdom of the Netherlands is increasingly important in light of geopolitical developments and major societal transitions. Kennispartners Caribisch–Europees Nederland calls for shared priorities, better alignment, and consistent, long-term commitment from all four countries and relevant stakeholders.

The organization notes that in 2024, sixteen education and research institutions signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cross-sector and interregional partnerships, within the islands, within European Netherlands, between islands, and at Kingdom level. This work is being pursued in collaboration with the ministries of the four countries, programmatic partners such as the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA), and other relevant organizations.

Knowledge partners are ROC Amsterdam-Flevoland, ROC Zadkine, The Hague University of Applied Sciences, Fontys University of Applied Sciences, Utrecht University, Maastricht University, KNAW, NWO, SGB Bonaire, Colegio EPI, University of Aruba, IPA, Nilda Pinto SBO, University of Curacao, NIPA, and University of St. Martin.

Kennispartners Caribisch–Europees Nederland points to tangible results linked to multi-year commitments, including Kingdom scholarships, the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year for the Windward Islands, and support for cooperation networks such as the collaborating universities of applied sciences in European Netherlands, the MBO consortium, the Caribbean Higher Education Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (CHECK), and the Caribbean Vocational Education Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (CVECK). The letter also references the SEA product, “Braingain: an integrated approach,” as supportive of economic and social development on the islands.

To deepen and sustain these efforts, the group calls for structural political involvement backed by appropriate resources. It further proposes that a long-term political perspective be discussed and adopted through the Ministerial Four-Country Consultation (M4LO), and asks the new cabinet in The Hague to actively contribute to that process.

The letter is signed by Joep Houterman, Chair of Kennispartners Caribisch–Europees Nederland, on behalf of the organization’s governing consultation platform.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kennispartners-urges-kingdom-wide-push-for-higher-education-research