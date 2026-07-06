KFC St. Maarten Named Presenting Title Sponsor of 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–KFC St. Maarten has been named the Presenting Title Sponsor of the 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament, extending its support for youth development, sports and community initiatives on the island.

The partnership with the St. Maarten Little League Association will support the staging of the regional tournament and provide additional opportunities to engage the community throughout the event.

"Our commitment to St. Maarten has always been about more than serving great food, it's about serving our community," said Mr. Derryck Jack, General Manager of KFC St. Maarten.

"The young athletes participating in this prestigious tournament represent the future of our island and our region. We are honored to invest in their dreams, celebrate their achievements, and help create an experience they will remember for a lifetime. At KFC, we believe that when we support our youth, we strengthen our entire community."

KFC St. Maarten said its investment in young people extends beyond its restaurant operations. Through the partnership, the company is supporting an event that promotes discipline, teamwork and leadership among young athletes.

In addition to its title sponsorship, KFC St. Maarten will roll out several tournament-related initiatives.

The company will introduce a specialGame Day WOW Bucket, featuring several KFC menu items and a free ticket to the Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament.

KFC will also award free tournament passes weekly to customers who spendUS $30 or more.

Limited-editionLAC Baseball Tournament Fan Shirtswill also be produced, with100 per cent of the proceeds donated directly to the St. Maarten Little League Associationto support youth baseball development.

The company will host promotions, giveaways, including meals and promotional items, and fan activations before and during the tournament.

AKFC Fanzonewill also be established at the Little League Ballpark, featuring games and prizes. KFC specials will be available on-site during tournament games.

President of the St. Maarten Little League Association Michael Hyman expressed appreciation for KFC's support.

"We sincerely thank KFC St. Maarten for believing in our young athletes and investing in their future. Their generous support helps us organize an unforgettable tournament experience for our players, families, volunteers, and the thousands of fans who will join us. Together, we are creating memories that will last a lifetime while showcasing St. Maarten on the international stage."

The 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament will be held fromJuly 12 to 18, 2026, at theErwin "Baco" Richardson Little League Stadiumin St. Maarten.

The tournament will welcome16 nationsand young baseball players from across Latin America and the Caribbean for a week of competition and cultural exchange.

Teams will compete while representing their respective countries, with the tournament providing an opportunity for players, families and supporters from across the region to gather in St. Maarten.

KFC St. Maarten is encouraging the community to attend the tournament, support the participating athletes and youth sports, and join in the week of baseball activities.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kfc-st-maarten-named-presenting-title-sponsor-of-2026-latin-america-caribbean-little-league-baseball-tournament