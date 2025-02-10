Kidz at Sea Foundation Kicks Off 2nd Round of “Zero to Hero” Engineer Certification Course

Simpson Bay – The Kidz at Sea Foundation proudly announces the launch of the second session of its “Zero to Hero” Engineer Certification Course, providing six young individuals with a pathway to a career in the marine industry. This initiative, made possible by main sponsor Samenwerkende Fondsen, continues to equip local youth with essential skills and internationally recognized certifications.

This second session commenced last week with a balanced group of six students—three young men and three young women. The first phase introduced participants to Marine Careers and Communications, concluding in a mock interview assessment. Each student successfully passed the exam, demonstrating their readiness to enter the professional world.

Special thanks go to industry professionals Lela Simmonds (Port St. Maarten), Brian Deher (Dock Maarten), and Debby Lind Steyn (Aqua Mania Adventures) for generously volunteering their time to conduct the mock interviews, ensuring students gained real-world experience and valuable insights.

In the coming weeks, students will work towards earning the following industry-recognized certifications: STCW (Standards of Training, Certification & Watchkeeping), 15M Powerboat License, VHF Radio License and Basic Engineering Certification.

Upon completion, graduates will be job-ready for positions in the marine industry, with the necessary qualifications to work in many valuable positions in the sector including charter boats and mega yachts. The foundation encourages local businesses to support these skilled young professionals by providing them with employment opportunities that will help them gain hands-on experience and further develop their careers.

The “Zero to Hero” initiative is designed for young individuals aged 17 to 25 who may not have the financial means to obtain these certifications independently but possess a strong passion for the marine industry.

As a community-driven program, Kidz at Sea Foundation extends its appreciation to Maritime School of the West Indies, Magnis NV and Shortcut 2 Success, for their continued support. Their contributions help ensure young talent is identified, nurtured, and provided with a sustainable future in the marine industry.

Kidz at Sea will be running at least 2 additional Engineering sessions over the course of 2025, the next one tentatively scheduled for mid-March.

For more information about the “Zero to Hero” program or to submit an application, please contact: caribsailing@gmail.com or +1 (721) 580-5806.

About Kidz at Sea Foundation

The Kidz at Sea Foundation is committed to empowering local youth through training and education initiatives that create lasting career opportunities in the marine industry. By combining hands-on experience with professional certifications, the foundation equips its participants with the skills they need to succeed in a competitive global market while fostering a sense of community and personal achievement.

Source: Press Release