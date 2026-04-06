King and Queen to visit U.S. as Florida stop spotlights Caribbean part of the Kingdom | The Peoples Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C.–King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will pay a working visit to the United States from April 13 to 15, 2026, with stops in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Miami.

The visit is aimed at strengthening ties between the United States and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with focus on security, trade, innovation, culture, healthcare, technology, water, and maritime industries. It also comes as the US marks the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The Florida leg of the visit will place special attention on ties with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, including Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. Florida, especially Miami, remains a key trade and transit hub for the islands. St. Maarten’s Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs and Transport Grisha Heyliger-Marten will join that part of the visit.

In Philadelphia, the royal couple will meet Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, tour Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, attend business meetings, and visit community, sports, and innovation sites, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ training facility.

In Washington, they will attend a networking reception and a White House dinner at the invitation of President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Rob Jetten will accompany them there.

In Miami, the King and Queen will visit a primary school, meet Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, attend business round tables, speak with Caribbean students, and visit sites focused on community life, flood resilience, coral research, maritime manufacturing, and healthcare innovation.

The visit will conclude with meetings at Miami’s Freedom Tower, where discussions will include trade opportunities, maritime tourism, and mental health in sports.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/king-and-queen-to-visit-u-s-as-florida-stop-spotlights-caribbean-part-of-the-kingdom