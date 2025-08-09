Know Your Rights: MP Sjamira Roseburg Warns Electricity Disconnection Must Be a Last Resort | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament and attorney at law Sjamira Roseburg on Friday reminded the public: Cutting off electricity is not something that can be done without following the law, and it should only ever happen as a last resort. Her comments came following public complaints from residents who said their power had been disconnected by utility company GEBE without receiving personal notice.

“Electricity is not a luxury, it’s a basic need,” Roseburg said, stressing that it is vital for everything from keeping food cold to powering medical devices. “That’s why cutting off electricity should only happen as a last resort and only when the law is followed.”

At the heart of her message is the requirement for personal notice. Roseburg made it clear that before a customer’s electricity can legally be disconnected, the utility company must personally notify the individual in writing or another verifiable form. That notice must clearly state the amount owed, offer payment options, give a reasonable deadline, and provide a final warning. “This isn’t about blame,” she explained. “It’s about protecting your rights. Personal notice is not a courtesy, it’s a legal requirement.”

Roseburg criticized the practice of relying on general public announcements, such as social media posts or press statements, as a substitute for personal notification. She said such approaches do not meet the legal standard and fail to uphold fairness and due process, particularly when the well-being of a family is at stake.

The MP also underscored that disconnection should only be considered after all other reasonable alternatives have been explored. These include offering payment plans, referring customers to social assistance programs, and maintaining open communication with the individual concerned.

If a utility company disconnects a customer without proper notice, Roseburg said residents may have legal grounds to seek compensation for damages, demand reconnection at the company’s cost, and file formal complaints or legal claims.

“No one should be left in the dark without warning,” she said. “Disconnection must be lawful, fair, and the very last step.” Roseburg called on both service providers and the authorities to respect the law, protect the public, and act with humanity when dealing with such essential services.

