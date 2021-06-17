Kooyman Caribbean Handyman Challenge Live Battle goes down Saturday

Two finalists compete head to head in a Live “Build-Off” at Kooyman on June 19th for the last local round of the Caribbean Handyman Challenge. The competition which started back on May 15th first challenged 10 contestants to build the first assignment “A seat that Rocks”.

Now that the competitions has moved on to round 2, the finalists, Max Cadillon and Arjen Vliegen are now challenged to build a Dog house of their own design during the live Build-Off from 8:00am – 5:00pm in the Kooyman Parking Lot.

“Both Max and Arjen garnered top votes with the Judges in round 1 and did well during the public online vote, said Kooyman Commercial Officer, Evencia Carty-Seabrookes. After some 6 weeks, we are most excited to finally crown the “local” Best Handyman.

The winner of the Build-Off will be awarded with a Kooyman gift card of $1000 and will then move on to enter the 3rd Round, where he will compete against the winners of Aruba, Curacao and Barbados to win the title of the “Caribbean’s Best Handyman” and take home an additional $3000 gift card.

“Kooyman customers are welcomed to stop by cheer on our finalists throughout the day, said, Kooyman Commercial Officer, Evencia Carty-Seabrookes. Judges will inspect the projects throughout the day and deliver their final scores at 5:00pm. This will be followed by a small ceremony where we announce the winners and have invited the previous 7 contestants that competed in round 1 to return for a token of appreciation.”

The Dog houses that are made during event will each be donated to a local animal shelter.

For all things handyman challenge, visit www.caribbeanhandymanchallenge.com or follow Kooyman on their social media platforms.