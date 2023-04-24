Kooyman Handyman Challenge Returns

Cay Hill – The Kooyman Handyman Challenge is back. The competition officially launched on April 10th and will see one DIYer being crowned the Best Handyman of St. Maarten. The winner will walk away with a USD$3,000 Kooyman voucher plus additional prizes.

The entry process is simple: participants must submit a 30 second video and/or photos of an upcycled pallet project to kooymanbv.com to enter. 10 semi-finalists will be selected, and they will go through two rounds of competition with the finals being held live at Kooyman.

“Our first Handyman Challenge was done across all of our stores however, this year there will be one ultimate winner for St. Maarten. One of our goals is to highlight the wealth of talent that we know exists on our island so we welcome all DIYers to test their skills, creativity and craftsmanship. We encourage both women and men to enter.” said Evencia Carty-Seabrookes, Commercial Officer at Kooyman.

Deadline for entries is May 7th, 2023. Visit www.kooymanbv.com to learn more.