Kooyman set to host a night for Pros

Photo (L-R): Kooyman Account Managers, Patricia Solis & Jean-Brien “Kimo” Thomas
CAY HILL – Kooyman Megastore is gearing up to host a special shopping night for PRO’s on
Thursday March 31st . The store will extend their opening hours from 6 pm to 9 pm with product specials, demonstrations, presentations and a store-wide 10% discount!
“If you are a Pro- contractor, handyman, plumber, welder, electrician, landscaper, and you name it. then this night is for you! said Kooyman Account Manager, Jean-Brien “Kimo” Thomas. Everyone needs as much help as they can get these days, so offering our Pro’s a jumpstart and an opportunity to save on tools and supplies they need to get the job done”.
Kooyman invites all pro’s and loyal shoppers to a special PRO shopping night featuring live
raffles, an exciting outdoor chainsaw demonstration as well special prizes and offers from
vendors such as, Fun Miles, Ennia, KFC and Modelo Beer.
Kooyman account managers will be on site to offer one-on-one advice to any pro’s that may need assistance with upcoming projects, provide industry insights and help save time &amp; money with Kooyman Pro-Service.
For more information on this event, visit pro.kooymanbv.com

