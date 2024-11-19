Kooyman St. Maarten Celebrates 85 Years of Excellence on November 20th!

CAY HILL- St. Maarten, November 19, 2024 – Kooyman, the trusted name in hardware since 1939, invites customers to join in celebrating its 85th anniversary this Wednesday, November 20th. The celebration will be held from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Kooyman St. Maarten store, where exciting specials, giveaways, and community appreciation await.

During the celebration, Kooyman is rolling out a variety of surprises and treats to make the day truly special. Guests can enjoy cake as we come together to mark 85 fantastic years of serving the community (while supplies last).

For those eager to take home a piece of the celebration, at 11am, the first 85 shoppers will receive a complimentary limited-edition anniversary cup after spending $15 or more.

Adding a personal touch to the festivities, anyone celebrating their birthday on November 20th will be treated to a special gift! Simply bring a valid photo ID to claim this token of appreciation—no purchase necessary, and while supplies last.

For our loyal Fun Miles cardholders, there’s even more reason to shop. Every purchase made on November 20th, with your card scanned, enters you into a giveaway to win 8,500 Fun Miles! Ten lucky winners will be chosen across participating islands and will be notified no later than Monday, November 25, 2024.

Kooyman’s 85th-anniversary celebration is all about sharing the joy with customers who have been integral to this incredible journey. Don’t miss your chance to join in the excitement!

Founded in Curaçao in 1939, Kooyman has grown into a regional leader in hardware retail, with the St. Maarten branch opening in 2006. Whether serving a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, Kooyman prides itself on treating every customer with care and respect.

This customer-first approach has not only driven the company’s growth but has also fostered a deep connection with the communities it serves. Through sponsorships, local project support, and events like the upcoming anniversary celebration, Kooyman continually demonstrates its commitment to giving back.

Join the Party!

Come celebrate 85 years of hardware excellence and community connection at Kooyman St. Maarten this Wednesday, November 20th, from 11 AM to 2 PM. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the festivities and take part in this milestone celebration.

Terms and conditions apply, check www.kooymanbv.com/st_martin_en/tac-85celebration for all information.