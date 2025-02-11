KPSM addresses Reckless Behavior by Public Transport Drivers

The Police Force Sint Maarten (KPSM) has recently received multiple reports, including videos and photographs, highlighting concerning behavior by certain taxi drivers and public transport operators. These reports indicate that some drivers have been using pedestrian walkways and sidewalks as traffic lanes, creating dangerous situations for both pedestrians and other road users.

KPSM strongly condemns this reckless and unlawful behavior, which poses a significant risk to public safety. The police force is actively monitoring these violations and will take appropriate enforcement actions against those found in breach of traffic regulations.

Additionally, KPSM has received complaints from individuals in the area of the gas station on Union Road, near the border, regarding drivers using the gas station as a shortcut to access Union Road. This practice has been contributing to increased traffic congestion in the area. While the police are working diligently to address these issues, drivers are reminded that they must abide by the law and follow proper traffic regulations.

To mitigate traffic delays, KPSM urges drivers—especially those traveling from the Maho and airport areas—to plan their journeys accordingly and leave on time to avoid being late.

Drivers are reminded that sidewalks and pedestrian walkways are strictly for foot traffic. Any misuse of these areas by motor vehicles is a violation of traffic laws and will not be tolerated. KPSM urges all public transport operators to adhere to the rules of the road and prioritize the safety of all road users.

The police force appreciates the vigilance of the public in reporting these incidents and encourages continued cooperation in ensuring road safety. Any further violations should be reported to KPSM with supporting evidence where possible.

KPSM remains committed to enforcing traffic laws and maintaining order on the roads of Sint Maarten.

Source KPSM FB page