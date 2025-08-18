KPSM Advances Integrity Program with Training and Symposium | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) successfully completed a full week of integrity-focused training and a symposium between August 11 and 15, 2025, as part of the wider Integrity Program developed by the Association of Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police.

Led locally by the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten Carl John, the program is designed to reinforce investigative protocols and raise integrity standards within the Dutch Caribbean police forces.

Now in its second year, the program promotes a unified approach to integrity across Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands. Leadership training has been at the core, ensuring that senior officials across the region are equipped to align their teams with the program’s transparency and accountability goals.

KPSM’s top management, including the Chief of Police, actively joined the sessions. More than 110 officers and participants benefitted from this latest round of training, which built on sessions already delivered in the past year. The effort ensures that every level of the force, from leadership to frontline officers, is engaged in strengthening internal investigations and fostering accountability.

The week concluded with a symposium attended by representatives of the Ministry of Justice, department heads, the Prosecutor’s Office, labor unions, and other key stakeholders. Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling lent her full support and active participation, which contributed significantly to the program’s impact and visibility.

Guest experts Mr. J. Rosales and Mr. O. Bouman delivered presentations on the Integrity Protocol, highlighting its role in promoting cooperation among the Dutch Caribbean police forces. The protocol aims to:

• Improve the transparency and quality of internal investigations

• Encourage cross-border exchange of investigative best practices

• Promote fairness and consistency in legal processes

• Strengthen operations through shared resources and expertise

• Increase accountability and compliance within the forces

By standardizing approaches across the region, the initiative seeks to build police organizations that not only serve with professionalism but also earn and maintain public trust.

KPSM expressed appreciation to Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling for her steadfast backing, to the Chief Prosecutor and unions for their collaboration, and to instructors Rosales and Bouman for their expertise and commitment to the program’s success.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/kpsm-advances-integrity-program-with-training-and-symposium